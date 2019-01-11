Netflix, Ruku, & Chipotle In Spotlight After Wall Street's Green Week

On today’s episode of the Zacks Friday Finish Line, Associate Stock Strategist Ryan McQueeney and Editor Maddy Johnson take on this week's top market headlines, including the renewed momentum of Netflix, Roku, and Chipotle as well as a batch of mixed holiday sales results from the retail sector.

Stocks posted another solid stretch of gains this week, with major indexes approaching bullish technical levels amid growing optimism about trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. Whether that optimism will last remains to be seen, but one can't help but notice that some of the investment world's most talked about stocks have been moving in the right direction again.

Notably, shares of Netflix ( NFLX ) have seen solid gains, with this week's momentum coming on the back of a strong showing at the Golden Globes. The video streaming company took home five awards for its movie and TV content, beating out rivals such as HBO and Amazon (AMZN). This doesn't guarantee a direct benefit, of course, but Netflix bulls will claim it proves that management is delivering both quality and quantity for users, which should be a great thing for the future.

Meanwhile, video streaming hardware upstart Roku ( ROKU ) skyrocketed on Monday after it released preliminary earnings results. The Silicon Valley firm said that its total active accounts in the latest quarter surged 40% year over year. Moreover, Roku noted that total hours watched on its platform grew faster than that. These results, plus the addition of several notable premium channels to Roku's available in-app subscriptions coming later this month, have left investors are excited.

Another popular stock that has been adding value in recent sessions is Chipotle ( CMG ). The fast-casual Mexican chain saw a number of positive analyst research reports this week, with Wall Street quick to praise its latest menu innovations and the early work of new CEO Brian Niccol. Chipotle has rallied hard since Christmas Eve, and the stock looks to be one of the restaurant industry's most promising in 2019.

It wasn't all smooth this week, however. Investors put some pressure on retail stocks—especially those in the department store segment. This was because of slightly disappointing holiday sales results from Macy's ( M ), L Brands, and Kohl's ( KSS ).

