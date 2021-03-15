Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year dominated by streaming

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hil
Lisa Richwine
·2 min read

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Monday landed 35 Academy Award nominations for 16 films, including "Mank" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7," leading a pack of streaming services that offered movies at home while the coronavirus pandemic shut theaters.

"Mank," a black-and-white drama about 1930s Hollywood, topped all films with 10 nods, including best picture, director, actor and supporting actress.

Companies launch multimillion-dollar campaigns for Oscar nominations and wins. The recognition provides bragging rights for use in marketing and help the winners attract top talent for future projects.

Many of this year's Oscar contenders played on streaming services or were offered via video on demand as movie theaters around the world closed to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We learned a lot of hard lessons last year, but a nice one was that people will find a way to go to the movies, even if they can only go as far as their living rooms," said Aaron Sorkin, director of historical drama "Trial of the Chicago 7."

Sorkin's film also was nominated for best picture, giving Netflix two shots at the film industry's top prize. The company began releasing original movies in 2015 but has never won best picture.

The Netflix films will compete with recession drama "Nomadland," which is playing in theaters and streaming on Walt Disney Co's Hulu. Disney scored 15 Oscar nominations overall, including three for animated Pixar movie "Soul" on the Disney+ streaming service.

Amazon.com's Amazon Studios earned a spot in the best picture race with "Sound of Metal," the story of a drummer who loses his hearing, and 12 nominations overall, a record for the company. "One Night in Miami" picked up three nominations.

IPhone maker Apple Inc received its first Oscar nominations for movies on Apple TV+. They included a best animated feature nod for "Wolfwalkers."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Catherine Evans and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Viola Davis Is Now the Most-Nominated Black Actress in Oscars History

    Davis and Andra Day both landed in the Best Actress race, making it only the second time in Oscars history where two Black women will compete in the category in the same year.

  • Streaming dominates Oscar nominations in a stay-at-home year

    The Oscar nominations for 2021 were dominated by streaming movies thanks in part to the pandemic, with 'Mank' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' some of the frontrunners.

  • Oscars 2021: Who's up, who's down, and where you can watch this year's contenders

    The long march to Oscar night is heating up. Here's who's surging (Alan Kim) and stumbling (Glenn Close) before Monday's nominations.

  • Roger's C$20 billion bid for Shaw shakes up Canadian telecoms industry but may irk regulators

    Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it was buying rival Shaw Communications Inc for about C$20 billion in a deal that would create Canada's second-largest cellular and cable operator but might attract stiff regulatory scrutiny. By acquiring fourth-ranked Shaw, Rogers would leapfrog Telus Corp, taking on market leader BCE Inc. Shaw's strong presence in Western Canada would also help Rogers double down on its efforts to roll out 5G throughout the country. Shaw shares jumped 42% to C$34, but traded well below the offer price of $40.50, suggesting doubts about the deal, which is valued at C$26 billion including debt.

  • Oscars 2021: Women Score Record 76 Nominations in All Categories

    The Academy on Monday nominated a record 70 women with a total of 76 Oscar nominations, the highest total ever and the biggest step toward gender parity. Based on TheWrap’s count, 76 of the 235 individual nominees across all 23 competitive categories from this year’s crop of films are women, or approximately 32.3%. Percentage wise, that’s just ahead of the 31.1% achieved in 2020’s nominations, when women received 65 of the 209 individual nominations across 24 competitive categories (this year Best Sound Mixing and Sound Editing were combined into one category). It’s also up from past years when 62 of 225 nominees in 2019 (27.5%) were women, as were 57 of 213 individual nominees in 2018 (26.8%) and 48 of 211 in 2017 (22.7%). In TheWrap’s analysis, individuals nominated in multiple categories, like Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell, were counted for each of their nominations. The count also does not include nominees in Best International Film, which officially goes to the country of origin. Also Read: Oscar Nominations 2021: The Complete List Beyond the numbers alone, this was a year of exciting firsts; Zhao and Fennell together became the sixth and seventh women to be nominated in the Best Director field, the first time two women have ever been nominated for Best Director. But Zhao also set a record as the first woman to ever receive four nominations in a single year, scoring nominations in Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture as a producer. Fennell also became the third woman to land three nominations in a single year, joining the ranks of Sofia Coppola and Fran Walsh, who both last accomplished that feat in 2003. And this year, a record nine of the acting nominees were nonwhite — a landmark jump from 2007 and 2017, when seven of the 20 acting nominees were people of color. That’s thanks to first-time nominees such as Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”). “The nominations today are a step in the right direction and reflect progress toward greater inclusion. There is still room for growth if people like Regina King have not been nominated, and while we celebrate the ‘firsts’ this year, we hope these are not the ‘only,'” USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s Dr. Stacy Smith told TheWrap. “Often there is a ‘one and done’ mentality when it comes to inclusion, so it is imperative to see sustained effort in the future to ensure continued recognition of talent from all backgrounds.” Also Read: Oscars Gender Gap Narrows: Women Directed Record 27% of Best Picture Contenders This year, seven of 23 of the nominated producers were women, which is down from last year when nine of 24 were nominated. Still, Christine Oh scored her first nomination for “Minari,” and Frances McDormand is one of only three women (and 20 people) to be nominated for both Best Actress and Best Picture in the same year, not necessarily for the same film. While women were well represented in the Best Song category, other below-the-line fields were still absent any female nominees, including Original Score, which last year achieved a landmark when “Joker” composer Hildur Guonadottir was the ninth woman nominated in the category (and the third to win). This year, women directed a record 27% of the eligible films for Best Picture, which also demonstrated growth from past years when looking at the industry as a whole. The 93rd annual Oscars take place on April 25. Check out the full list of nominees for 2021 here. Read original story Oscars 2021: Women Score Record 76 Nominations in All Categories At TheWrap

  • Oscars Nominate Most Diverse Acting Slate Ever, Including First Asian American Best Actor

    Nine actors of color earned Academy Award nominations on Monday, setting an Oscar record for diversity in those categories. The achievement comes after years of aggressive efforts by the Academy to diversify its membership in the wake of all-white acting nominees for the 2015 and 2016 ceremonies. That ignominious event was almost repeated last year […]

  • JLo just shared a best style moments highlight reel and I'm obsessed

    So many rhinestones

  • Final 3 SC law officers snared by FBI in Mexican cartel sting sentenced to prison

    The Orangeburg law officers believed they had connected with a Mexican cartel that would pay them bribes, but it was the FBI in a sting called “Operation Iceberg.”

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-approved masks are under $1 each

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands recommended by the FDA.

  • Analysis: Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

    Prime Dubai properties have been snapped up in the past few months by buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite the pandemic. Sales of luxury villas, sea-view apartments and second-hand family houses have jumped, re-energising a property market that saw a sharp fall in activity at the height of the pandemic and had been in a five-year slump prior to that. Dubai's economy - reliant on trade, tourism and its international reputation as a regional hub for business services - was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year as firms slashed jobs.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce they are still together

    They're working on it.

  • Politics latest news: Cressida Dick backed by government - but police must be 'accountable' over Sarah Everard vigil

    Boris Johnson accepts he made a mistake in delaying first lockdown Ministers accuse lawyers of abusing asylum system PM claims a new referendum is 'the last thing' Scotland needs Labour will vote against bill to give police more powers over protests Coronavirus latest news: People urged to get vaccine as Dutch latest to suspend AstraZeneca jab Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The policing minister has stood by Cressida Dick today, but said the police force must be "accountable" for its response to the Sarah Everard vigil this weekend. Ahead of a crunch meeting with Boris Johnson, Priti Patel and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner today, Kit Malthouse said he "found it very distressing and the pictures were obviously alarming". But asked if he backed calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign, he told Sky News: "I don't, and I do recognise that police are in an incredibly difficult position. "The Home Secretary has asked for this independent investigation into what actually happened, so that we can hold the police accountable, which I know they are happy to be so, to make sure that everything was done in accordance with the rules," he added. "We have to reflect on the fact that Saturday obviously saw a huge amount of emotion and anger, not just about the appalling crime that had occurred, but about a repressed sense of women's safety, that that was in jeopardy and under threat. "That's what we will be talking about with the Prime Minister this afternoon, to see what more we can do." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Facebook to launch tool showing users 'when and where you can get vaccinated'

    Facebook has announced it will be taking some new steps with the goal of making it "easier for everyone to get vaccinated" against COVID-19. The company detailed these efforts on Monday, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying Facebook will launch a tool to show users "when and where you can get vaccinated." The tool, developed in partnership with Boston Children's Hospital, will be a part of the platform's COVID-19 Information Center, and it will help users find where they can get the vaccine near them, providing hours of operation, contact information, and a link where they can make an appointment. This tool will roll out in the United States with plans for it to expand to other countries, Facebook said. Facebook also said it will use WhatsApp chatbots to help users register to get their vaccine with governments and health authorities. Additionally, Facebook said it will add new labels to posts about vaccines providing authoritative information. In one example Facebook showed, a post from a user about their friend not feeling well after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine includes a label that reads, "COVID-19 vaccines go through many tests for safety and effectiveness before they're approved," and it links users to more information. "In the coming weeks," Facebook said, it will be labeling "all posts generally about COVID-19 vaccines," pointing users to its COVID-19 Information Center, and it will roll out "additional targeted labels about COVID-19 vaccine subtopics," as well. This COVID-19 Information Center will also be expanded to Instagram. Facebook, facing pressure to crack down on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, previously announced it would remove false claims about COVID-19 vaccines. This, Axios noted, was a reversal for Facebook after Zuckerberg in 2020 suggested the company wouldn't crack down on vaccine misinformation as much as it previously had with misinformation about COVID-19. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe invisible president? John Oliver reluctantly decodes Tucker Carlson's 'well-laundered' white supremacist talking points

  • AMC Theaters Reopen in LA, After a Long Pandemic Year

    Two cineplexes will reopen Monday, the same day the nominations for this year's Oscars were announced. The pandemic may have permanently altered viewing habits, however.

  • Maduro seeks to speed up digital payments as Venezuela runs out of cash

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is pressing banks to implement digital payment systems as hyperinflation prompts chronic shortages of cash in the bolivar currency, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters. Maduro has targeted the public transit system - where roughly three-quarters of all circulating cash is spent - as the first stage of a plan he calls "the digital bolivar." In January, he asked banks to deliver point-of-sale terminals to the Caracas subway system and bus drivers, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

  • Netflix's reign as king of the streaming wars is under threat, with Disney projected to take its crown in 3 years

    Though Disney was years late to the streaming wars, it's already set to overtake Netflix as the biggest player in the market by 2024.

  • Jennifer Lopez responds to the Alex Rodriguez breakup rumours

    Reports claimed the pair split last week after four years together

  • Going to college over Zoom is exhausting. It's worse in a 16-hour time difference: 'I feel like a vampire'

    Stuck overseas, thousands of students are taking classes into the wee hours of the night, desperate to keep up with their classmates.

  • Attention, 'Hamilton' Fans: 'In the Heights' Has a New Trailer & We Can't Stop Watching

    Lin Manuel Miranda has written two Broadway musicals: In the Heights and Hamilton. You’ve probably heard of Hamilton — it won, like, every award in the history of the world and sold out forever? Also a major motion picture on Disney+? You know the one. In the Heights, however, is a little closer to home for Miranda, chronicling a small block in […]

  • 'Connecting to nostalgia' in quarantine, Iowa man transforms basement into replica movie rental store

    When barber Brian Hogan's daughter moved away for college, he transformed her old room in the basement into a replica rental store for movies.