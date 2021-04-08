Netflix scores streaming rights to new top Sony films

  • This image released by Sony shows Kevin Hart, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in a scene from "Jumanji: The Next Level." Netflix scored a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures’ top releases in the U.S. Beginning next year, Sony’s new films will stream domestically on Netflix after their theatrical runs. That includes movies in popular franchises like “Spider-Man,” “Venom” and “Jumanji.” (Hiram Garcia/Sony via AP)
  • This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Netflix scored a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures’ top releases in the U.S. Beginning next year, Sony’s new films will stream domestically on Netflix after their theatrical runs. That includes movies in popular franchises like “Spider-Man,” “Venom” and “Jumanji.” (Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia Pictures-Sony via AP)
1 / 2

Netflix-Sony Deal

This image released by Sony shows Kevin Hart, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in a scene from "Jumanji: The Next Level." Netflix scored a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures’ top releases in the U.S. Beginning next year, Sony’s new films will stream domestically on Netflix after their theatrical runs. That includes movies in popular franchises like “Spider-Man,” “Venom” and “Jumanji.” (Hiram Garcia/Sony via AP)
JAKE COYLE
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix further beefed up its film catalog on Thursday in a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures' top releases in the U.S.

Beginning next year, Sony's new films will exclusively stream domestically on Netflix after their theatrical runs. That includes movies in popular franchises like “Spider-Man," “Venom” and “Jumanji,” and 2022 releases including “Morbius,” “Where the Crawdads Sing," “Uncharted” and “Bullet Train.”

The agreement also gives Netflix a first-look option on any films the Culver City, California-based studio elects to send directly to streaming.

In a world of quickly proliferating streaming services, the deal — once the kind that would have typically gone to premium cable networks — is an anomaly. Sony is the only traditional Hollywood studios without a streaming service of its own. The Walt Disney Co. has Disney+, Warner Bros. has HBO Max, Universal Pictures has Peacock and Paramount Pictures has Paramount+.

Wednesday's deal replaces a long-running agreement between Sony and Starz. Financial terms weren't disclosed. During the pandemic, Sony previously sold to Netflix Kevin Hart’s “Fatherhood,” “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines” and “Wish Dragon.” It also sent “Greyhound" to Apple TV+ and “American Pickle” to HBO Max.

"Sony Pictures is a great partner and we are thrilled to expand our relationship through this forward-thinking agreement,” said Netflix global film head Scott Stuber. “This not only allows us to bring their impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide.”

In the increasingly competitive streaming landscape, the deep-pocketed Netflix has been aggressively expanding its film library. The streaming service plans to release more than one film a week this year. It also recently acquired the rights to multiple “Knives Out” sequels in a deal that reportedly exceeds $450 million.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix Will Become the Post-Theatrical Streaming Home for Sony Pictures

    The deal gives Netflix much of what it was missing in the form of franchises and library titles, and signals there will be no "Sony+" anytime soon.

  • Netflix Scores Streaming Rights for Sony Movies Starting Next Year

    As part of a massive multi-year deal, Netflix will be the first service to offer streaming options for Sony’s theatrically released films going forward.

  • Watch Jackie Chan Jump Over Things for 1 Minute

    Jackie Chan, the man, myth, and legend, might be the most prolific jumper-over of things in film history. Enjoy a 1-minute supercut of his best jumps. The post Watch Jackie Chan Jump Over Things for 1 Minute appeared first on Nerdist.

  • This PlayStation Plus Membership Deal Just Beat the Black Friday Price

    A PlayStation Plus subscription can nab you tons of gaming perks, including two PlayStation games included every month. Right now you can score a digital code good for a full year of PlayStation Plus for $26.65 on Eneba. That’s less than the $39.99 price tag we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Week. Normally, a …

  • ‘The Nevers’ Review: Joss Whedon’s HBO Fantasy Series Is Messy, Maddening — and Kind of a Hoot

    Equally incomprehensible and enlivening, the troubled drama about Victorian Era super-humans isn't exactly good, but offers glimmers of a good time.

  • Court: Police who shoot citizens can remain anonymous

    Citing Marsy's Law — Florida's constitutional amendment granting privacy rights to crime victims — the 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday that municipalities cannot make public the names of police who shoot citizens if the police officers themselves were crime victims, which is almost always the case in police shootings.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What happened: Two Tallahassee police officers who fatally shot suspects in different incidents argued in a lawsuit that the city shouldn't release any information that would personally identify them as the shooters.The city and the news media argued that the records identifying the cops were public records under the Florida Constitution, and that law enforcement officers acting in their official capacities cannot be victims.The trial court ruled for the city and media, saying the "court cannot interpret Marsy’s Law to shield police officers from public scrutiny of their official actions."But, but, but: In a blow to Florida's friendly public records law, the appeal court found that Marsy's Law doesn't exclude "law enforcement officers ... from the protections granted crime victims."The court said keeping an officer's identity private wouldn't stop an internal affairs investigation or grand jury proceeding, and wouldn't stop a state attorney from deciding the officer was not a victim and bringing charges.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • IRON MAN Gets Two Marvel Comics-Inspired Hot Toys Figures

    Hot Toys' newest Iron Man collectible is a highly-detailed sixth scale figure of the iconic superhero based on his appearance in Marvel Comics. The post IRON MAN Gets Two Marvel Comics-Inspired Hot Toys Figures appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Bills on positive end of ‘biggest draft mistake’ since 2018

    Bleacher Report on the Bills, Jets, Josh Allen and Sam Darnold.

  • Fox analyst comes to the defense of Falcons QB Matt Ryan

    The NFL draft is three weeks away and we still don't know which the direction the Atlanta Falcons are leaning with their No. 4 overall pick.

  • Netflix And Sony Break Ground With Film Licensing Deal Replacing Starz Pact, Including First Look At New Direct-To-Streaming Titles

    Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment have set a significant new licensing deal giving the streaming giant an exclusive window for the studio’s theatrical titles starting in 2022. The agreement, which replaces an output arrangement with Lionsgate-owned Starz dating back to 2005, provides Netflix with an 18-month exclusive window for Sony films. Multiple bidders had been […]

  • Anderson Silva open to more boxing after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. bout: ‘I love this sport’

    His June 19th bout might not be the last time we see Anderson Silva inside a boxing ring.

  • 'Spark of life': jury to hear from George Floyd's brother in quirk of Minnesota law

    Before resting their case in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, prosecutors are planning to show the jury photographs of George Floyd as a younger man and question one of Floyd's brothers, who is expected to recall Floyd's close relationship with his mother. The pictures and reminiscences are not intended to shed any light on the central question before the jury: whether Chauvin, who is white, committed a crime during his deadly arrest of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, when he knelt on Floyd's neck for some nine minutes. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

  • Hot Tickets: 10 In-Demand Cities Where Home Prices Are Soaring the Most (Some Will Surprise You)

    Has the arrival of spring ever seemed so overdue? Renewal! Longer days and warmer nights! This would normally be the long-awaited start of peak season for home buyers looking to purchase their first abode or trade up into a larger residence. But if we’ve learned anything since the start of the pandemic, it’s that the current housing market is anything but normal.

  • NCAA may consider single site for part of future tourneys

    The NCAA used the single-site concept for its marquee championship out of necessity. Now it could become part of the tournament's future. A day after crowning a national champion for the first time since 2019, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told reporters that the successful men's college basketball tournament held primarily in Indianapolis and exclusively in Indiana could create a late-round model for future tourneys.

  • Jared Padalecki Proves the Gilmore Girls Bromance is Real After Milo Ventimiglia's Shout Out

    Has Jared Padalecki been Team Jess all along?! The Gilmore Girls alum gave his co-star and "brother," Milo Ventimiglia, an adorable shout out on Instagram on Tuesday, April 6.

  • 2 massage therapists have gone public with sexual-assault allegations against quarterback Deshaun Watson, shedding their anonymity

    Deshaun Watson faces lawsuits involving 22 women who allege he behaved inappropriately and in some cases sexually assaulted them.

  • This viral clip from ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ has fans flipping out

    GIFs showing Zemo (Daniel Brühl) dancing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 appeared on social media on Friday, long before some people had a chance to watch the new episode. I actually saw the Zemo scene before getting to the episode myself, and the whole thing was hilarious. It was also very short, offering fans the appropriate amount of weird dancing from a character who is supposed to be one of the show's main villains. Now, he's also one of the show's main memes. If you haven’t seen any Falcon and the Winter Soldier promos and you haven’t read anything about Marvel’s new Disney+ show, then the Zemo dance should be enough to make you want to watch it. That’s assuming, of course, that you’re a fan of the MCU and know who Zemo is. Otherwise, it’s just a strange scene with Daniel Brühl dancing. And the best part is that, as it turns out, that the whole scene wasn’t in the script — Brühl just went with it. Marvel actually recorded an extended version of the baron dancing, and fans already want to see "the Zemo cut." Before you go any further, note that some minor Falcon spoilers might follow below. Before we get any deeper into it, here’s the Zemo dance in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lj0JSNna_3A The whole thing happens over in Madripoor, where Zemo, Sam (Anthony Mackie), and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) investigate the reemergence of the super-soldier serum. That’s where they meet Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), and it’s her party where Zemo unleashes his moves. Even without the dance that went viral on social media, Zemo would still be one of the hit characters of episode 3. As I said before, this is the kind of Zemo that I wouldn’t mind watching in future MCU adventures. And we will probably end up seeing Zemo lead the Thunderbolts in the very near future, a team of superheroes that’s supposed to start forming during the events in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Episode 3 does more for Zemo than Captain America: Civil War ever did. We get to learn more details about the villain that once outsmarted and outmaneuvered the Avengers. He’s the same ruthless, well-trained operative, but there are more sides to Zemo that we haven’t seen. He can be funny, and he could become the kind of fresh anti-hero that Marvel needs. Brühl addressed the way he played Zemo in Falcon in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he revealed more details about the now-infamous dance. "It was a long dance," Brühl said. "There's more to it, but they cut this little moment [for the show]. After reading the scripts, I thought, 'Oh! This is a whole new game.' It gives me the opportunity to discover so much more [about the character] and to show different sides of Baron Zemo that, actually, I always had in mind knowing the comic books." Brühl added that he’s “always a fan” of the humor “when this is part of the performance, no matter how serious the circumstances are.” Zemo is indeed a lot more humorous in this show, and that’s one of the highlights of episode 3. Then again, in Civil War, he was very much enraged with the Avengers over the role they played in his family’s death. That rage is still there, and he’s still on a mission to eliminate beings with super abilities. But we now get to experience a more complex version of Zemo, a character who could easily rival Loki. Brühl went on to reveal in great detail how the dance scene occurred. That’s when he revealed that there's a longer version of his dance. It's so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it! I enjoyed so much the reaction of Anthony and Sebastian looking at me. Still, I was 100 percent sure that they would cut it out [of the show]. I was really surprised and happy that they kept it. It was a long dance. There's more to it, but they cut this little moment. I didn't know what was happening, but I then received all these messages from my friends cracking up. My friends who know me well know I'm an embarrassing, passionate dancer on the floor but it would be different moves. It would be the Spanish side of me kicking in and doing some matador, flamenco moves, going down on my knees. Highly embarrassing for my friends. Now that we saw the Snyder Cut, it’s only fair that we get to see the “The Zemo Cut” — and fans are already asking for it on social media, where #ReleaseTheZemoCut has already started to trend.

  • Does photo show a rainbow on Mars? NASA answers the mystery

    Is it a "dustbow?" Is it an "icebow​?"

  • LAPD arrest Black man while looking for white suspect, video shows

    Antone Austin and his girlfriend Michelle Michlewicz have a lawsuit stemming from the incident where they were both arrested. Body camera footage has been released in the May 2019 incident where two Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a Black man although they were in pursuit of a white suspect. ABC 6 reported Antone Austin was taking out his garbage at his Hollywood residence when he was approached and arrested by police officers.

  • Big-Rig Driver Helps End Police Chase in California by Blocking Getaway Car

    A car chase in California came to an abrupt end when a tractor-trailer driver offered some assistance by blocking the vehicle's path with his own big rig.