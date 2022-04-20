Netflix selloff is latest in Wall St retreat from streaming

Noel Randewich and Sinéad Carew
·4 min read

By Noel Randewich and Sinéad Carew

(Reuters) - The collapse of Netflix's stock on Wednesday after the company reported its first loss of customers in a decade is the latest drastic sign that Wall Street is abandoning streaming services and other pandemic winners and questioning whether they still merit growth stock valuations.

With Netflix shares tumbling 37% after the entertainment heavyweight's disastrous quarterly report late on Tuesday, its stock market value has now fallen by two thirds from its peak of over $300 billion late last year.

Netflix's market capitalization now stands at about $100 billion, by far the smallest among the so-called FAANG group of stocks - which also includes Facebook-owner Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple and Google-owner Alphabet - that fueled much of Wall Street's rally in the years prior to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms, the next least valuable FAANG company, was worth about $550 billion on Wednesday, with its stock dropping about 7% as investors dumped a range of former stay-at-home winners in the wake of Netflix's report.

GRAPHIC: Netflix struggles as FANG loses bite https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbpgnynkavq/Pasted%20image%201650477486693.png

Portfolio managers who focus on high-growth stocks with pricey valuations may reflexively snap up Netflix' deeply discounted shares following Wednesday's selloff, putting aside the company's increasingly difficult challenges with market saturation, password sharing and uncertainty in markets such as Ukraine and Russia, predicted Jim Bianco, president of financial market research firm Bianco Research in Chicago.

"I think it's going to take some time for them to start to recognize whether or not Disney and Roku and Netflix and Hulu and Paramount might not be growth companies any more, that they might have hit their saturation point," Bianco said.

GRAPHIC: Netflix loses subscribers for first time in 10 years https://graphics.reuters.com/NETFLIX-SUBSCRIBERS/jnpwereanpw/chart.png

Netflix's poor report and stock selloff impacted other streaming-related stocks: Walt Disney fell 5.8%, Paramount Global dropped 8.1%, Warner Bros Discovery fell 5.2% and Roku lost 5.8%.

Walt Disney's video steaming service pushed Disney's stock higher immediately after it was unveiled in 2019 and helped the theme park operator weather pandemic-related shutdowns. However, after peaking a year ago, Disney's stock has steadily lost ground and it is now trading at levels below when Disney+ was unveiled.

GRAPHIC: Netflix and Disney lose streaming allure https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/STREAMING/xmvjoyomnpr/chart.png

Disney's venture into video streaming lifted its forward price/earnings valuation to levels similar to Netflix's in 2020, with Disney's PE briefly reaching as much as 72 at a time when Netflix was valued at 58 times earnings, according to Refinitiv data. But both companies' PEs have since fallen in tandem, reflecting tougher competition as more streaming services entered the market and the increasing financial burden of producing top tier content to attract and keep customers.

GRAPHIC: Streaming valuations https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klvyklkxevg/Pasted%20image%201650477713714.png

Other companies that benefited during the pandemic have also given up more of their gains in recent months as consumers venture out of their homes and shift their spending habits. Peloton Interactive, Zoom Video Communications and Pinterest have all tumbled in recent months and are now down more than 60% over the past 12 months.

GRAPHIC: Pandemic winners lose more ground https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/NETFLIX/jnpweredopw/chart.png

While competition is growing across the streaming industry, Truist analyst Matthew Thornton believes Netflix is the most vulnerable because it is the largest and most well-established.

"They'll feel it more than an emerging challenger," Thornton said.

While Disney has also been hurt by pulling out of Russia because of the war in Ukraine, Thornton said the impact has already been well telegraphed to investors.

Analysts on average expect Disney to report a 29% year over year jump in revenue to $20.1 billion when it provides its quarterly results on May 11, according to Refinitiv. Analysts expect it to report a March-quarter net profit of $1.8 billion, almost double from a year ago.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif, and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley, Bernard Orr)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock logs worst drop since 2004 — narrative is ‘dunzo for now’

    A new band of Wall Street analysts rushed to cut price targets and ratings on Netflix in response to deeply disappointing results, though shares of the pioneering streaming service have been under pressure for months.

  • Investors skeptical of Netflix's plans to crack down on account sharing

    Netflix Inc's plans to get tough on account sharing failed to reassure Wall Street that the world's largest streaming video company had found a way to spark new growth. The company's stock was down 36% in trading Wednesday, a day after Netflix said it would ask subscribers who share their accounts with people outside of their households to pay more. It blamed password sharing, in part, for failing to hit its subscriber growth targets.

  • Brazil meat exporters face hurdles shipping product via COVID-hit Shanghai -lobby group

    Brazil's ABPA, a lobby group representing large pork and chicken processors like JBS SA and BRF SA, said on Wednesday its member companies are facing difficulties shipping products through the Port of Shanghai. The statement, sent in response to a question from Reuters about the effects of the COVID lockdown in the Chinese city, said cargoes are being redirected to other ports, such as Yantian. "At the same time, ABPA member companies hope that the situation in Shanghai will soon return to normal."

  • Company News for Apr 19, 2022

    Companies In The News Are: TWTR, SCHW, SYF, DIDI

  • Singapore SPACs still draw investor interest despite 'challenging' environment, says exchange executive

    Investors still have an appetite for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) listed in Singapore despite a "more challenging" environment for the investment vehicles this year, according to the head of the Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm. Singapore and Hong Kong both introduced new rules last year to allow the so-called blank cheque companies to go public on their bourses amid a fervour for the listings among investors and sponsors that saw more than US$162 billion raised by the vehicl

  • Madison Avenue Loves the Idea of a Netflix With Ads

    The advertising industry welcomed Netflix decision to explore offering a lower-priced ad-supported version of its service, a move that would give marketers a chance to reach younger viewers who have abandoned traditional television. The move was a stark reversal for an executive who just two years ago said he wanted Netflix to be a “safe respite where you can explore, get stimulated, have fun, enjoy, relax—and have none of the controversy around exploiting users with advertising.” The announcement came after Netflix posted its first quarterly subscriber loss in more than a decade and said it expected to lose an additional 2 million subscribers in the spring quarter, sending the company’s stock plummeting.

  • Netflix Stock Plunges on Subscribers Loss. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

    The streaming giant's lagging subscriber growth prompts a flurry of price target cuts and downgrades from Wall Street.

  • Tide detergent maker P&G says may be unable to operate in Russia

    Household goods maker Procter & Gamble Co said in a securities filing on Wednesday that it may not be able to stay in business in Russia because of sanctions, restrictions on financial institutions, supply challenges and monetary controls. P&G and many of its competitors scaled back their business in Russia in March after Moscow invaded neighboring Ukraine. On Wednesday, P&G cited the war's impact on its retail customers, suppliers and distributors as a factor in whether or not it will be able to stay in business in Russia.

  • Netflix Subscriber Woes Hint at U.S. Consumer Pushback on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Love may be blind, but consumers aren’t. At least when it comes to higher prices.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceA couple dollars more a month normally isn’t enough to move the needle, but when

  • Elon Musk Blames ‘Woke Mind Virus’ for Netflix Stock Woes: It’s ‘Unwatchable’

    Twitter's would-be owner suggests the "mind virus" is ruining a lot more than just the streaming giant

  • Stay-at-home stocks still have ‘plenty of room’ to reprice: Strategist

    Niladri Mukherjee, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Head of CIO Portfolio Strategy, and Megan Horneman, Verdence Capital Advisors Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance to discuss how the markets closed on Wednesday, earnings season, and portfolio strategies.

  • Starbucks Says It Filed Complaints Against Union With NLRB

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. filed two complaints with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board alleging unfair practices by labor organizers toward workers and what it calls “an increase in nefarious behavior.” Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • Netflix's best days are behind it, says analyst who predicted the stock's crash

    Is a turnaround at Netflix brewing?

  • Netflix Blames Very Old Problems for Its Very New Decline

    Netflix stock dropped $122 in a single day and the company has only begun to figure out how it might recover.

  • Alcoa Stock Falls On Outlook; Steel Dynamics Crushes Views

    Alcoa earnings topped views, but AA stock fell on weak revenue and guidance. Steel Dynamics earnings crushed views Wednesday night.

  • Boeing (BA) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Boeing (BA) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • One big challenge facing Tesla that has nothing to do with Elon Musk's Twitter bid

    Will Tesla hit an earnings home-run or a single?

  • Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

    Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings analyst and automotive sector lead, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, production issues due to COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, and the electric vehicle maker's plans to increase capacity at its gigafactories.

  • Netflix isn't blaming the pandemic recovery for its lost subscribers

    Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a while, but it's not blaming the pandemic recovery — competition, account sharing and Russia were factors.