The Netflix show putting the spotlight on menopause

Geeta Pandey - BBC News, Delhi
·6 min read
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums
Bollywood star-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt plays the lead in Bombay Begums

Popular culture is generally associated with youth. But a new Netflix series that has a 49-year-old female lead, fighting the ravages of middle age, is being hailed for putting the spotlight on women's lifelong battle with their own bodies.

In one scene of Bombay Begums, Rani, played by Bollywood star-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, abruptly walks out of a board meeting.

While her colleagues try to figure out why, the camera finds her in the bathroom, splashing cold water on her face, trying to dry her armpits under the hand dryer.

"Most people said they thought she was having a heart-attack," says Namita Bhandare, gender editor for news website Article 14, "but I knew exactly what was happening."

What was happening to Rani was menopause.

Rani - literally queen in Hindi - is smart, intelligent and articulate and runs a large bank as its CEO.

But when it comes to her own needs, she clams up, even goes into the denial mode when a younger female colleague offers empathy.

There could be several reasons why Rani would want to hide it, Ms Bhandare says.

"There's the stereotype of a typical menopausal female boss - irrational, irritable, screechy - and she's a professional and doesn't want her colleagues to know.

"Another reason could be that she's coming to terms with her body and women are expected to deal with it on their own."

Pallavi Joshi in a scene from Painful Pride
Bollywood actress Pallavi Joshi plays a woman going through menopause in Painful Pride

According to the Indian Menopause Society (IMS), the country has 150 million women living with menopause. The average age of menopause is 46.2 years - globally, it's 51. And the most common symptoms are hot flushes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, anxiety, depression, mood swings and loss of interest in sex.

"Women spend nearly one-third of their lives with menopause, but there's little awareness about it," says Dr Anita Shah, gynaecologist and secretary of IMS.

Dr Shah, who has been practicing in the western city of Surat for more than three decades, says less than half the women over 40 years who come to her with symptoms of menopause are aware of what's happening with their bodies and why.

That's because in India, menopause is taboo, even more than menstruation.

"In the past few years, there have been campaigns around periods, we've even seen a mainstream Bollywood film like Padman around the subject, but menopause remains completely invisible," Ms Bhandare says.

It's mindboggling how something that's inevitable for half the world's population is surrounded in so much secrecy and silence.

In the West, some attempt is being made to create awareness about the transition.

Last September, Britain put menopause on school curriculum for the first time. There are also dozens of clinics that women can visit to find relief.

Also last year, the former American first lady Michelle Obama made headlines when she talked about hot flushes she had while on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, before an event with then-president Barack Obama.

"It was like somebody put a furnace in my core and turned it on high. And then everything started melting. And I thought, 'Well this is crazy, I can't, I can't, I can't do this,'" she said on her podcast.

"What a woman's body is taking her through is important information. It's an important thing to take up space in a society, because half of us are going through this but we're living like it's not happening," she added.

Michelle Obama is pictured at the 2019 Beating the Odds Summit
Michelle Obama spoke of her experience of menopause last year

In India, we certainly pretend like it's not happening, Ms Bhandare says.

"We have several women in top corporate roles and among the political leadership of that age but no one talks about this transition.

"Because women are taught to be silent, so even articulate women in leadership don't talk about issues that concern our bodies."

Given this lack of conversation, it's not surprising that 71% of adolescent girls in India told a survey that they were unaware of menstruation until they got it themselves.

Campaigners say it shows that parents rarely prepare their daughters for something they know is bound to happen. And this unpreparedness leads to so much avoidable fear and anxiety when girls hit puberty.

And it's the same when women hit menopause - leading to similar fears and anxieties. As the waist thickens and the skin sags and mood swings begin, many women worry they will be considered past their prime, even irrelevant.

"The fact is our bodies do change, but no one, not even our mothers, prepare us for it," Ms Bhandare says, adding that "if menopause wasn't so invisibilised, we would deal better with it."

Dr Shah says the Indian Menopause Society is working to change that.

"When middle-aged women visit my clinic with their daughters or daughters-in-law, I use this opportunity to educate them about menopause," she says.

"I tell them about the symptoms, both physical and psychological. I tell them that there's treatment and help available. Most women are not aware of screening programmes."

The lack of information and the stigma are the biggest reasons why millions of women continue to suffer in silence.

Painful Pride, a short film on the subject made in 2019, has been shown at festivals and won several awards, but it's yet to be released commercially.

Director Saumitra Singh, who was 28 at the time, says he knew nothing about menopause until he was asked to direct the film.

The film stars Bollywood actress Pallavi Joshi who plays a woman struggling with hot flushes, disturbed sleep, itching and irritability, Mr Singh told the BBC. With her declining interest in sex, she is also fearful that her husband would have an affair or leave her.

"The story is about her and her family's acceptance of the change, and the realisation that menopause is not a disease, it's just a phase," he says.

Ms Bhandare says what we need is lots of conversations around menopause. And shows like Bombay Begums and Painful Pride could be of help.

"We just started talking about menstruation, we are still far away from talking about menopause. It's like the needs and concerns of 150 million women don't matter," she says.

"But I'm hopeful things would change. See five years ago, who would have talked of sanitary napkins or period stains? But today we are talking about it and that's a step forward."

Recommended Stories

  • I made Ina Garten's cheesy baked pasta with ragu sauce, and she's right - it's the perfect comfort food

    Ina Garten's new baked rigatoni with lamb ragu tastes like a delicious cross between a bolognese and baked ziti.

  • Traffic snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County after deadly crash

    Traffic is snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County on Sunday after a deadly crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road, officials said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Michigan GOP chair refuses to resign after calling female Democrats ‘witches’ and joking about assassinations

    ‘Our job now is to soften up those three witches, and to make sure that when we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake’

  • Trans woman accuses TSA of targeting her at airport security

    Model and activist Rosalynne Montoya also posted how TSA can treat trans people better

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • Stockton mass vaccination hub delayed over low COVID-19 vaccine supply

    A mass vaccination hub in Stockton is being delayed due to there being fewer COVID-19 doses than expected, according to officials with Kaiser Permanente. The hub was initially scheduled to open Tuesday at the Stockton Arena. See more above.

  • Hilary Duff welcomes a baby girl with husband Matthew Koma

    Hilary Duff hinted at the birth on Friday with an Instagram post, but officially confirmed her newborn's birth on Saturday.

  • Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

    A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs nuclear fusion the answer?5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesCongresswoman-elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

  • Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide was asked to sing 'Danny Boy' for him in 2019, attorney says

    One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's former aides was asked to sing "Danny Boy" for him in 2019, her lawyer told the USA TODAY Network last week.

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington DC residence over two months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN that it is "unclear" why the renovations are still ongoing, but Harris is reportedly "bothered" by the delay.

  • Nike denies involvement with Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes' containing human blood

    The "Old Town Road" artist is collaborating with streetwear company MSCHF on the pentagram-sporting shoes, only 666 pairs of which will be on sale Monday.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx says every American COVID-19 death after the first 100,000 could've been mitigated, but a Democratic lawmaker says she's to blame for 'enabling' Trump

    Birx said thousands of Americans died preventable deaths, but Rep. Ted Lieu and others accused her of being partly responsible.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls Trump 'an utter failure' after the former president said that the Capitol rioters posed 'zero threat'

    Kinzinger has been one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump's outsized influence over the direction of the party.

  • Egypt prepares to unload containers from ship blocking Suez after other measures fail

    Egypt is beginning preparations for the laborious task of unloading containers from the grounded ship that is blocking the Suez Canal, after a weekend of unsuccessful floating attempts. The Suez authorities had hoped to avoid a complex and time-consuming unloading operation, but on Sunday Egypt’s president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, gave orders for it to go ahead. Removing some of the almost 20,000 containers from the Ever Given is likely to see the canal closed for more days, as it requires specialist equipment that has not yet arrived. Experts fear it could also cause damage to the ship if it upsets its delicately-spread balance of weight. "His excellency has ordered that we should not wait for the failure of the first and second scenarios to start thinking about implementing the third one," Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told Egyptian TV.

  • Lil Nas X fires back after taking heat over his exclusive 'Satan Shoe' that contains drops of human blood

    South Dakota's governor slammed the shoe, which is a collaboration with the brand MSCHF, saying, "We are in a fight for the soul of our nation."

  • 4-year-old from NC dies from drowning while on vacation on Hilton Head, coroner says

    The child’s family from Cary, N.C. was visiting Hilton Head for vacation.

  • Man shot to death outside Houston gas station, 2 others injured

    The victim was at the gas station with his girlfriend when someone in a red car pulled up and opened fire, hitting three people in all, police said.

  • There Was a Brief Glimmer of Hope for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.