Netflix, Snap earnings: What to know this week

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·7 min read

undefinedundefined

First-quarter earnings season ramps up this week, with several closely watched technology companies set to report results. This week's economic data reports will be relatively light, and members of the Federal Open Market Committee will enter their quiet period before their next meeting and monetary policy decision at the end of the month. 

So far, corporate earnings have exceeded Wall Street's already elevated expectations. Last week's reports were dominated by the big banks, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) each reporting record results as strong stock and bond trading demand and rising interest rates boosted results. 

Heading into last week, FactSet estimated that S&P 500 companies would report aggregate earnings per share growth of 28% for the first quarter, for the biggest jump in more than a decade. Of the handful of S&P 500 companies that reported results last week, none issued negative earnings per share guidance for the second quarter, while five offered positive guidance, according to FactSet's John Butters. 

This week, some of the major technology companies will post results. 

For 2021 to date, tech stocks cooled their gains after last year's rally, in a reversal from these stocks' leadership in 2020. Traders rotated away from the high-growth names that already saw strong run-ups last year, turning instead to cyclical and value stocks that might start to see some upside as the economy recovers. Through Friday's close, the energy, financials, materials and real estate sectors were the top performers in the S&P 500. 

Netflix (NFLX) and Snap (SNAP) will be among the major names reporting results this week. The former especially has become synonymous with the "stay-at-home" trade, or the cohort of stocks that have benefited from consumers spending more time indoors during the pandemic, and which might be at risk for some slowing momentum once more areas of the economy reopen. 

"Our data points indicate solid, if not spectacular, demand for the service, though we see increased near-term risk from pandemic reopenings and recent price increases," Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler wrote in a note Friday. 

"While we continue to view Netflix as a long-term winner in the video-on-demand space, we remain hesitant around near-term factors including 1) risk to the pace of subscriber additions post-pandemic; 2) the pandemic's effects on content releases into 2021; and 3) the impact of price releases on subscriber retention, especially given scaling of competing direct-to-consumer services, most of which are priced at a discount to Netflix," Kessler added.

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014. Netflix Inc &lt;NFLX.O&gt; shares were down 3.1 percent at $435.28 after the announcement. The streaming video company will announced its quarterly results later on October 15. Picture taken October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA BUSINESS LOGO)
The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014. Netflix Inc shares were down 3.1 percent at $435.28 after the announcement. The streaming video company will announced its quarterly results later on October 15. Picture taken October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA BUSINESS LOGO)

Disney (DIS), for instance, recently raised its U.S. prices for Disney+, one of the most formidable streaming competitors to Netflix, to $7.99 per month. But even after the price hike, the service remains cheaper than the $13.99 per month for Netflix's most popular standard streaming plan. And Disney+ topped 100 million subscribers as of early March, ballooning to about half of Netflix's more than 200 million subscribers within a year-and-a-half of launch. 

Netflix's own subscriber guidance for its first quarter results assumes a sharp slowdown in growth compared to the same period last year, when the start of COVID-19 lockdowns helped fuel a surge in sign-ups. The company said it expected to see 6 million new subscribers for the first quarter of 2021, compared to the quarterly record of 15.8 million new paying users added in the first three months of last year. 

"While 'tough comps' have kept Netflix in check, we think their passing will refocus investors on the 'new plateau' in streaming and the emerging FCF [free cash flow] and capital return story," BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon wrote in a note Friday. 

According to Bloomberg data, consensus analysts expect Netflix to post GAAP earnings of $2.97 per share on revenue of $7.13 billion for the first quarter, representing top-line growth of 24% year-over-year. Thirty-three analysts rated Netflix's stock as a Buy, while seven rated it as Hold and five as Sell. Netflix shares have risen 0.5% for the year-to-date, following a 67% jump in 2020. 

Snap

For social media company Snap (SNAP), the impact of the economic reopening on the company's stock is equivocal. Though Snapchat's usage got a boost with users staying inside on their devices during the pandemic, the company's operating results also stand to benefit from a pick-up in advertising spending and live events that would require marketing. 

Taken together, Wall Street is still expecting to see another strong quarter for Snap, albeit with some possible slowing momentum compared to 2020. Revenue is expected to grow 60% year-over-year to $742.13 million, slowing only slight from the 62% rate in the fourth quarter of last year, which had marked Snap's biggest sales jump since going public in 2017. And daily active users are expected to grow another 20% to 275.3 million, after growing by the same margin in the first quarter of last year. 

According to Cowen analyst John Blackledge, some of the key drivers of Snap's first-quarter results will be persistently strong user growth and ramping direct response advertising, which is centered on engagement and has helped drive higher pricing for Snap's ad business. Blackledge rates the stock as Outperform with a price target of $88.00, implying additional upside of more than 40%. 

"Per our most recent ad buyer survey, Snap is benefiting from increased auction pricing and strong interest in its direct response offering," Blackledge wrote in a note released on April 15. "We expect daily active users to grow 7% annually '21-'26, coupled with rising advertising monetization of the platform, to drive revenue growth and higher incremental margins over time." 

Earnings calendar

  • Monday: Coca-Cola (KO) before market open; IBM (IBM), United Airlines (UAL) after market close

  • Tuesday: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Philip Morris (PM) before market open; Netflix (NFLX) after market close 

  • Wednesday: Anthem (ANTM), Nasdaq (NDAQ), Halliburton (HAL), Verizon Communications (VZ) before market open; Whirlpool (WHR), Chipotle (CMG), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) after market close 

  • Thursday: Dow Inc (DOW), DR Horton (DHR), Alaska Air Group (ALK), Blackstone (BX), AT&T (T), Quest Diagnostics (DGX), American Air Lines (AAL), Valero Energy (VLO), Biogen (BIIB), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Union Pacific (UNP) before market open; Boston Beer Company (SAM), Snap (SNAP), Intel (INTC) after market close

  • Friday: Schlumberger (SLB), American Express (AXP), Honeywell (HON), Kimberly-Clark (KMB

Economic calendar

  • Monday: N/A 

  • Tuesday: N/A

  • Wednesday: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended April 16 (-3.7% during prior week) 

  • Thursday: Chicago Fed National Activity Index, March (-1.09 in February); Initial jobless claims, week ended April 17 (638,000 expected, 576,000 during prior week); Continuing claims, week ended April 10 (3.731 million during prior week); Leading index, March (0.7% expected, 0.2% in February); Existing home sales, March (-0.3% expected, -6.6% in February); Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index, April (26 in March) 

  • Friday: Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI, April preliminary (60.3 expected, 59.1 in March); Markit U.S. Services PMI, April preliminary (61.5 expected, 60.4 in March); New home sales, March (875,000 expected, 775,000 in February) 

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop Investor Keith Gill Doubles Stake To 200,000 Shares, Worth $31 Million

    On Friday, Keith Gill exercised his 500 GameStop call options to get 50,000 more shares at a strike price of $12, which is less than a tenth of the current stock price. What Happened: Keith Gill, the Reddit WallStreetBets trader, also bought 50,000 more GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares, bringing his total investment to 200,000 shares worth more than $30 million. Gill — who goes by DeepF------Value on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube — is the man who helped inspire the GameStop short squeeze in January. On Friday, he shared a screenshot of his portfolio marked "final update" on the WallStreetBets subreddit. The screenshot showed nearly $34.5 million in his assets with $30.9 million of GameStop shares and $3.5 million in cash. The Wall Street Journal also reported Gill held more than $30 million in assets. Gill uploaded a video on YouTube entitled "Cheers everyone!" According to Gill's latest update on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum, his average price paid for GameStop shares is $55.17. Keith Gill gained fame amid Reddit's WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube. Gill found himself in the middle of the GameStop story after posting about large gains made from buying the stock before its 1,000% increase. Gill was registered as an agent with MML Investors Services LLC, a broker-dealer arm for Mass Mutual. Last month, the company filed a termination request with FINRA to remove Gill's broker license. In February, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Gill after the GameStop short squeeze. He appeared at a Congressional hearing in February regarding Reddit's influence on the market. The CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital also spoke at the hearing. Price action: GameStop closed Friday at $154.69. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKorean EV Battery Suppliers To Ford, VW Reportedly Reach Agreement To Avoid Import DisruptionWhy Alibaba Just Got Hit With A Record .87 Billion Fine In China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Student loan reform crusader mounts campaign for Trump ally's House seat

    A bankruptcy attorney specializing in student loan debt is running as a Democrat for a New York House seat that is currently held by a staunch Trump ally.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Coinbase, Disney, Johnson & Johnson And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses why an American entertainment colossus has a bright future. Other featured articles show how proxy season is shaping up, and what the ramifications of the halt on one of the COVID-19 vaccines could be. Also, see the prospects for a pet wellness play, a major auto parts retailer, lumber stocks, EV charging stocks and more. Cover story "Disney's 'Triple Play' Signals a Bright Future" by Jack Hough makes the case that, as Disneyland reopens, bullish investors are counting on parks, TV and the fast-growing streaming business to power Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) forward under Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek. Leslie P. Norton's "Proxy Season 2021 Looks Unusually Active, as Investors Press a Range of Concerns" discusses how shareholder resolutions on racial equity, climate change and political spending dominate the stage. Some boards already have agreed to changes. Are Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) among them? In "A Smart Way to Play the Pet-Care Industry's Boom," Daren Fonda discusses how Idaho-based PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) makes and sells pet-health products and operates a fast-growing vet-clinic service. See why Barron's believes its shares look like a rare bargain in the booming pet wellness business. A halt in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine won't hinder the U.S. vaccination campaign or the economic recovery, according to "J&J's Vaccine Pause Could Have Ripple Effects for the World" by Josh Nathan-Kazis. Does it raise the risk of the global vaccination effort faltering, though? In Teresa Rivas' "With Americans Driving Again, O'Reilly Automotive Is Poised to Win," discover how the biggest of the major auto-parts retailers had a bumpy road during the pandemic, but by adding stores and gaining share, O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) looks set to take advantage of a return to normalcy. "Coinbase Is the Best Way to Play the Bitcoin Boom" by Avi Salzman points out that cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) issued stock at an ideal moment, and it started trading at almost exactly a $100 billion valuation. Find out why Barron's thinks that the stock is worth so much more. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More Some lumber prices are up 50% in the past month. So says Jack Hough's "Lumber Is Through the Roof. We Nail the Stocks." Barron's "bought a set of wood-chopping tools" and went hunting for stocks. See what Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) and Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) have to offer investors now. In "4 Electric-Vehicle Charging Stocks at Fire-Sale Prices," Al Root reveals why the total market value of electric-vehicle-charging stocks, including ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT), amounts to roughly $15 billion, a tiny fraction of the near-trillion-dollar market valuation of all the EV-maker stocks combined. Eric J. Savitz's "Amazon Can Be a $3 Trillion Company in 3 Years. Here's How" suggests that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is going to get bigger. Maybe a lot bigger. See how Barron's thinks the Amazon Web Services (AWS) subsidiary and advertising will help drive growth despite some near-term challenges. Also in this week's Barron's: The annual Barron's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors and teams Where advisors are finding yields of 4% or more How growing up with no hot water shaped one of the world's most influential investors Whether cryptocurrency can escape the dollar's gravity How today's markets could be beyond irrational exuberance Why sliding bond yields were good for stocks The wild card in the consumer-driven recovery The known unknowns that cast doubt on the fate of stocks Active small-cap funds that are ready to run Why the rebound from China's crackdown on internet giants will be slow What it would take for the S&P 500 to hit 4,500 by year's end Whether CEOs should seek board approval on social justice stances Why autonomous driving is closer than we think Why older Americans are turning to pot for help with ailments At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLast Week's Notable Insider Buys Included Evergy, StoneMor, Tattooed Chef And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AT&T, Netflix, Intel, Chipotle, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    It’s a busy week of earnings with Coca-Cola, IBM, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Chipotle, Verizon, AT&T, Intel, and American Express among 72 S&P 500 firms reporting.

  • Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices

    Oil prices have risen significantly in Q1 of this year, but despite the improving environment, many oil and gas companies continue to face huge debt levels

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the electric vehicle leader and a prominent IPO. Short sellers were behind some of the bearish calls seen during the week. The Dow Jones industrial average crossed above 34,000 for the first time last week, as strong results from big banks kicked off the first-quarter earnings reporting season. Optimism also was boosted by good economic data, a steady Treasury yield and reassuring words from Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell. All of this muted the impact of bad vaccine news early in the week. Semiconductor shortages continue to plague various industries, and things may get worse. Bitcoin keeps hitting record highs, as does Dogecoin, and the new U.S. Securities and Exchange chair is a blockchain technology expert. The week also saw the largest direct listing in history, Jeff Bezos' final shareholder letter as CEO and news of the much anticipated next big event from the iPhone maker. And as the White House continues its push to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, signs of pent-up reopening demand are plentiful. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls In "Why This Tesla Analyst Is Turning Bullish," Priya Nigam focuses on how the leading electric vehicle maker's aggressive diversification efforts prompted one key analyst to upgrade Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), despite the stock's rich valuation, and to more than double its price target. In Chris Katje's "Why Coinbase's Upside Could Be Immense, With A Price Target Of 0," discover why the featured analyst considers newly public Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) to be the gold standard among digital asset exchanges. Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has multiple bullish catalysts on the horizon. So says Wayne Duggan's "Wedbush Adds Alphabet Stock To Best Ideas List: What You Need To Know." Updated coverage on tech stocks was also bullish on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Adam Eckert's "JPMorgan Analyst Rules Out Long-Term Negative Impact Of COVID-19 On The Airline Industry" discusses the long-term prospects for JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and its peers due to demand recovery among consumers. "Why This Analyst Thinks Plug Power Stock Deserves Elevated Valuation" by Shanthi Rexaline examines what recent developments may mean for shares of hydrogen and fuel cell manufacturer Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG). For additional bullish calls of the past week, have a look at the following: Why Bitcoin Fundamentals Depict A Healthy Bull Market: Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Report Is Now The Time To Buy These 4 Under-The-Radar Bank Stocks? 5 Trends Auto Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021 Bears A 160% rally in the past 11 months has resulted in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock becoming "very overvalued," according to "Gordon Haskett's John Inch On Why General Electric Is 'Very Overvalued'" by Adam Eckert. What about that 8 for 1 reverse stock split? Jon Harris' "Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week" suggests that the current sentiment on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and other stocks is bearish. "AMC 'Under Attack' From Short Sellers Again, CEO Says" by Madhukumar Warrier shares why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is seeking shareholder approval to sell 500 million shares but promises not to do so in the calendar year 2021. See why the CEO also praised the meme investors. In Melanie Schaffer's "QuantumScape Stock Falls After Pump-And-Dump Accusations: A Technical Analysis," find out why the chart for QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) stock looked bearish this past week in the wake of a scathing report on the Bill Gates-supported EV battery maker. In "BofA Says GlaxoSmithKline's Decision To Halt Feladilimab Studies Is Disappointing" Priya Nigam looks at how a top analyst reacted to GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) announcing it would cease its Phase 2 and 3 trials of a cancer treatment. For additional bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: Bitcoin Is A Bubble, 74% Of Bank of America's Professional Investors Believe Some SPACs Could Fail Outright, Research Is Paramount: Cathie Wood 8 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Affirm, Bitcoin, BorgWarner, Credit Suisse And MoreThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Included Biotechs, Public Offerings, A SPAC And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 4 Electric-Vehicle Charging Stocks at Fire-Sale Prices

    The total market value of the EV charging stocks amounts to roughly $15 billion, a tiny fraction of the near-trillion-dollar market valuation of all the EV maker stocks combined.

  • Here's how legal weed will play out in America

    It’s quite likely national marijuana laws will be reformed sometime this year. Fortunes will be made and lost here no doubt. But more importantly, lives won’t be ruined over smoking something that through capricious historical precedents became verboten.

  • Coinbase CEO Sold $291.8M in Shares on Opening Day

    The amount represents roughly 1.5% of his holdings.

  • Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets With Bitcoin Falling

    (Bloomberg) -- The mania that drove crypto assets to records as Coinbase Global Inc. went public last week turned on itself on the weekend, sending Bitcoin tumbling the most since February.The world’s biggest cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% just days after reaching a record. It was down 7.7% at 56,169 at around 4:30 p.m. in New York. Ether, the second-biggest, dropped as much as 18% to below $2,000 before also paring losses to the 7% range. Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano each lost more than 12% at one point. Dogecoin, the token started as a joke, bucked the trend to jump more than 10%. The weekend carnage came after a heady week for the industry that saw the value of of all coins surge past $2.25 trillion amid a frenzy of demand for all things crypto in the runup to Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday. The largest U.S. crypto exchange ended the week valued at $68 billion, more than the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.“With hindsight it was inevitable,” Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz said in a tweet Sunday. “Markets got too excited around $Coin direct listing. Basis blowing out, coins like $BSV, $XRP and $DOGE pumping. All were signs that the market got too one way.”Dogecoin, which has limited use and no fundamentals, rallied last week to be worth more than $50 billion at one point before stumbling Saturday. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site a few times Friday, the online exchange said in a blog post.There was also speculation Sunday in several online reports that the plunge was related to concerns the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets. The Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said in an emailed response on Sunday that it “does not comment on potential investigations, including on whether or not one exists.” “The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.”Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. Interest in crypto went on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley began providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment.Governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said Bitcoin “is a little bit like gold” in that it’s more a vehicle for speculation than making payments. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in January took aim at Bitcoin’s role in facilitating criminal activity, saying the cryptocurrency has been enabling “funny business.”Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses. India will propose a law that bans cryptocurrencies and fines anyone trading or holding such assets, Reuters reported in March, citing an unidentified senior government official with direct knowledge of the plan.Crypto firms are beefing up their top ranks to shape the emerging regulatory environment and tackle lingering skepticism about digital tokens. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.(Updates with attempt to get comment from Treasury in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street closes with weekly gains

    Wall Street's three main indexes ended Friday higher, with the S&P 500 and the Dow breaking closing records and booking their fourth straight week of gains.The Dow rose more than 160 points while the S&P and Nasdaq also made gains. Government stimulus, strong corporate earnings from U.S. banks and in Europe, along with signs of economic recovery in countries leading the COVID-19 vaccination race have all helped push stock market indexes to new heights this week.And Greg Hahn, President of Winthrop Capital Management says re-openings will lead to more gains. "We're going to see the economy get turned on. This second half of the year should be really, really solid for hospitality, conventions, entertainment and the like. So the leisure, hospitality, space, travel should be should do really well second half of the year. So there's momentum here."Strong bank earnings came on Friday from Morgan Stanley, which reported a 150% jump in quarterly profit, joining JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America in reinforcing hopes of a swift economic recovery.Still, the investment bank's shares fell as it also disclosed an almost $1 billion loss from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management.Morgan Stanley was one of several banks that had exposure to Archegos, which defaulted on margin calls late last month and triggered a fire sale of stocks across Wall Street.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Vulnerable to Reversal Top

    A higher-high, lower-close will be the best sign that the selling is greater than the buying at current price levels.

  • Wall Street Closes Higher Friday as S&P 500, Dow Hit Record Highs

    The S&P 500 Index scored three closing highs this week, while the Dow surpassed its best finish two days running.

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as Robinhood's Top Holding: Here's What Replaced It

    Although we still have eight and a half months before we close the curtain on 2021, there's a very good chance this year is remembered as the time when retail investors made their presence known on Wall Street. The average age of Robinhood's user base is only 31. On the other hand, Robinhood investors have a history of chasing penny stocks, momentum plays, or businesses that aren't fundamentally sound.

  • Investors should literally 'go away in May' this year: NYSE trader

    'Sell in May and go away,' advises the trading maxim. But with stocks at record highs, one trader at the New York Stock Exchange is recommending a related but different strategy.

  • European Equities: A Week in Review – 16/04/21

    It was a busy week for the European majors. Economic data and corporate earnings delivered support. COVID-19 vaccine news and geopolitics were a drag, however.

  • GameStop CEO Disposes of $12 Million of Stock in Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who is expected to leave the struggling video-game retailer, disposed of almost $12 million in shares, with the proceeds earmarked by the company to pay compensation-related taxes.The 76,097 shares were withheld by GameStop upon vesting to cover taxes related to the 2019 inducement award, according to a regulatory filing Friday. The shares were valued at $156.44 each, or about $11.9 million.Representatives of GameStop didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Activist investor Ryan Cohen, the company’s incoming chairman, is spearheading a turnaround effort at GameStop, which is seeking a new CEO to replace Sherman, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Sherman earlier this week forfeited about $98 million in compensation after failing to meet performance targets.Shares of GameStop have become a favorite of Reddit-reading day traders this year, sending the stock soaring, despite shrinking sales and losses in the latest fiscal year.(Corrects details of transaction starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Just Released $5B in Reserves -- and It Could Release Billions More

    Over the past two quarters, the bank has released billions from reserves it had set aside for potential loan losses. But there could still be more to come.

  • Paramount+ Starts Spanning The Globe As U.S. Streamers Try Not To Get Lost In Translation

    After the arrival of four major new streaming services in late-2019 and early-2020, this year is when the competition is going global. One of the newest worldwide hopefuls is a Stateside pioneer. Paramount+, the rebranded and reconceived version of CBS All Access, which launched in 2015, is boldly going where the latter service has not […]

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Fed’s Plan to Keep Interest Rates Historically Low

    The catalysts behind gold’s strength were a sharp retreat by U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday and a generally softer U.S. Dollar.