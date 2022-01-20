Netflix stock plunges amid forecast of user growth slump

Sara Fischer
·2 min read

Netflix's stock was down nearly 20% in after-hours trading Thursday, after the tech giant forecasted slowed user growth for the first quarter of 2022.

Why it matters: The slowed user growth suggests Netflix's enormous investment in new content may not be able to drive as many new subscribers as it used to amid increased streaming competition, especially in the U.S.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • "While this added competition may be affecting our marginal growth some, we continue to grow in every country and region in which these new streaming alternatives have launched," the company wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Details: The company added 8.3 million new subscribers globally, which while in-line with Wall Street estimates, trailed behind its own estimates of 8.5 million.

  • "We slightly over-forecasted paid net adds in Q4," the company conceded.

  • For the first quarter of 2022 it forecasts paid net subscriber adds will be 2.5 million, nearly half of what the tech giant added during last year's first quarter.

  • The company said the lower guidance "reflects a more back-end weighted content slate" for this quarter. It notes that new hits like Bridgerton season 2 will debut in March.

  • Netflix added a total of 18 million paid new users last quarter, less than half of what it added in 2020 amid pandemic-riven lockdowns. The company said that user acquisition growth "has not yet re-accelerated to pre-Covid levels."

By the numbers, per CNBC:

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $1.33 vs 82 cents expected in a Refinitiv survey of analysts.

  • Revenue: $7.71 billion vs $7.71 billion expected, according to Refinitiv.

  • Global paid net subscriber additions: 8.28 million vs 8.19 million expected, according to StreetAccount estimates

Yes, but: Despite increased streaming saturation in the U.S., the company managed to add 1.2 million subscribers in North America last quarter, its strongest growth in the region since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

What to watch: Netflix has been increasing its prices in its more mature markets as a way to boost revenue amid subscriber growth slowdowns. It says it plans to continue investing in mobile games and marketing to increase user engagement.

Go deeper ... Netflix's earnings over the past year:

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi Skeptical Of Need To Ban Trading Stock In Congress: It’s About ‘Trusting Our Members’

    The House speaker said she would be "OK" with not allowing lawmakers to trade individual stocks if that's what most of her caucus wants.

  • Netflix Stock Has a Lot to Prove Today

    The leading premium video streaming service reports fourth-quarter results after Thursday's market close. Buckle up!

  • Netflix Narrowly Misses Subscriber Target In Q4; Stock Tumbles

    Netflix narrowly missed subscriber forecasts for the fourth quarter, reporting a worldwide total of 221.84 million. The year-over-year gain of 8.3 million subscribers in the period ending December 31 fell just shy of company and Wall Street predictions for 8.5 million. Netflix also said it expects to have 224.3 million subscribers by the end of […]

  • Netflix Stock Tumbles On Weak Subscriber Growth

    Netflix added 8.3 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, slightly below its forecast. The current quarter is also shaping up to disappoint investors.

  • Netflix's weak subscriber forecast evaporates pandemic-fueled stock gains

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc dashed hopes for a quick rebound after forecasting weak first-quarter subscriber growth on Thursday, sending shares sinking nearly 20% and wiping away most of its remaining pandemic-fueled gains from 2020. Netflix projected it would add 2.5 million customers from January through March, less than half of the 5.9 million analysts had forecast. Netflix tempered its growth expectations, citing the late arrival of anticipated content, such as the second season of "Bridgerton," and the film "The Adam Project."

  • Netflix Falls Short of Q4 Subscriber Target, Stock Tumbles on Weak Forecast

    Netflix ended 2021 with a slightly lower-than-expected subscriber gain in the fourth quarter, and its stock took a steep dive with a weak Q1 outlook. The streaming giant reported a net gain of 8.28 million subscribers for Q4, again driven by markets outside North America, to reach 221.8 million total worldwide. Netflix previously forecast 8.5 […]

  • Netflix Stock Tanks As Video Streamer Misses Its Subscriber Goal

    Internet television network Netflix late Thursday edged above analyst expectations for new subscribers in the fourth quarter but missed its own target.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Netflix Dives On Subscriber Guidance; Ugly Market Reversals Teach Painful Lesson

    Another early bounce ended with a sharp market reversal. Wait for this signal before rushing in. Netflix dived late on subscriber guidance.

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of S

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and even i

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.

  • Got $3,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you were lucky enough to own a $3,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) when he took control of the company in 1965, that position would now be worth nearly $81 million. The Oracle of Omaha's knack for finding high-quality long-term investment opportunities has led to market-crushing results, and his storied performance means the investing world tends to keep a close eye on his company's holdings. Let's take a closer look at five top stocks backed by Berkshire Hathaway that are worth buying and holding for the long term.