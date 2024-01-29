Netflix touts success of unpopular crackdown on password sharers

When Netflix cracked down on subscribers sharing their passwords in February, viewers were furious. Speculation abounded that the streaming giant was overestimating its appeal, handing its rivals an easy win and blowing up hard-won goodwill.

But the outrage didn't change Netflix executives' minds. Now they're singing the praises of the very unpopular crackdown, and plotting new ways to get the viewing public to send more cash to Los Gatos' most prominent company.

Chief executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters held a celebratory earnings call on Tuesday, touting the company's successful quarter, in which it added 13 million subscribers, pushing its total subscriber count to 260 million. On the earnings call, a bank analyst asked Sarandos about the streaming service's engagement, or the time subscribers are spending on Netflix, and how paid sharing had impacted engagement per subscriber.

"We're really thrilled with our engagement trends domestically and globally," Sarandos said. He went on to say that having fewer households using the same accounts has lessened engagement "a bit," but that more people are now getting their own accounts.

At another point in the call, Peters said "paid sharing," the company's replacement for subscribers sharing their passwords for free, has become an "effective engine" for turning entertainment value into revenue.

"We largely put price increases on hold while we were rolling out the paid sharing work because we saw that as a form of substitute price increase," Peters said. That's saying the quiet part out loud: Netflix has grown to a massive scale, and now it intends to carefully, intentionally make more money off of each person who uses its product, through price increases of various kinds.

In the United States, Netflix now offers a few tiers: Standard with ads ($6.99 a month), Standard ($15.49) and Premium ($22.99). There's also a Basic tier, which costs $11.99 a month and doesn't have ads, but it's no longer available for new subscribers.

A Netflix letter to shareholders in January said the company intends to start phasing out that tier altogether, starting with Canada and the United Kingdom and "taking it from there." It didn't specify whether America would follow.

Sarandos seems to think Netflix's members love the service enough to stick around. He pointed to an "engagement report" the company put out in December, which said subscribers watched nearly 100 billion hours of Netflix from January to June.

The repercussions of the password crackdown mostly hadn't unfolded yet — the crackdown happened from February to May, depending on the country — but the tally is still mind-boggling. Netflix had around 235 million memberships at that point. That's two-and-a-third hours of Netflix viewing, per account, per day. Per. Day.