Netflix workers stage walk-out over Chappelle transgender comments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dawn Chmielewski
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Dawn Chmielewski

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc employees are staging a walk-out on Wednesday in an unprecedented show of defiance to protest the streaming giant’s decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s controversial new comedy special, which they say ridicules trans people.

A group of employees calling itself Team Trans* has scheduled a rally outside Netflix’s 13-story Sunset Boulevard offices in Los Angeles, where activists, public figures and other supporters plan to present Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos with a “list of asks.”

“We shouldn’t have to show up quarterly/annually to push back against harmful content that negatively impacts vulnerable communities,” organizer Ashlee Marie Preston wrote in a social media post. “Instead, we aim to use this moment to shift the social ecology around what Netflix leadership deems ethical entertainment.”

While such demonstrations have become commonplace in Silicon Valley, where employees of Facebook and Google have engaged in open protest to draw attention to corporate policies, this is believed to be a first for the pioneer streaming video company.

Even as it posted record subscriber numbers Tuesday, propelled by the global popularity of the South Korean thriller “Squid Game,” Netflix faces internal dissent over its handling of Chappelle’s stand-up show “The Closer.”

Sarandos stoked further backlash with an Oct. 11 staff memo in which he acknowledged Chappelle’s provocative language but said it didn’t cross the line into inciting violence. “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t translate to real-world harm.”

It is not the first time Netflix has drawn fire for boundary-pushing content. The coming-of-age story “Cuties” was accused of hypersexualizting young girls, and the teen suicide drama “13 Reasons Why,” was blamed for a rise in teen suicides.

The controversy of “The Closer” is playing out against the backdrop of a company-wide diversity effort that began in 2018, after Netflix's former head of communications was fired for using a racial epithet in company meetings while discussing offensive language in comedy. The stated goal, according to an inclusion report published in January, is to create a workplace where employees “feel like they have a home here. That they belong.”

“It doesn’t feel good to have been working at the company that put that out there,” Terra Field, a software engineer at Netflix, wrote in a Medium post. “Especially when we’ve spent years building out the company’s policies and benefits so that it would be a great place for trans people to work.”

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; editing by Kenneth Li and Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. highway expansions increase traffic and pollution, environmental groups say

    U.S. policies of expanding highways to ease congestion are misguided and lead to an increase in traffic and pollution, environmental advocacy groups said, urging lawmakers to instead invest more money in public transit. Led by Colorado-based research group RMI, the National Resource Defense Council (NRDC) and Transportation for America, the groups on Thursday released an online calculator to show the adverse effects of highway expansions across all U.S. states. The groups said decades of investments in highway infrastructure to alleviate congestion have only provided brief respite, eventually filling up with more cars in a phenomenon known as "induced demand."

  • 5G speeds up Verizon's postpaid user additions, helps raise profit view

    The wireless carrier has been investing heavily in 5G technology to keep up with a surge in demand for mobile and data plans that spiked during the pandemic. The technology is touted to provide better coverage and faster internet, at a time when much social interaction, work and schooling is online. Verizon added 429,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the quarter, above FactSet estimates of 302,300.

  • Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

    Pope Francis on Wednesday praised the “spontaneity and freedom” of children after a young boy approached him during his weekly general audience and motioned that he wanted the pope’s white skullcap. A good-humored Francis kept the boy by his side, and the head of the papal household, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, gave up his chair so the clapping child could sit next to the pontiff for a bit. The crowd of thousands in the Vatican auditorium then erupted in applause when at the end of the episode, the boy left the stage with an extra white skullcap of his own.

  • Russia is obstacle to peace in east Ukraine - U.S. Defence Secretary

    KYIV (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary Of Defence Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday Russia was the obstacle to peace in eastern Ukraine and had no right to veto Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO. During a visit to Kyiv, at a time when Russia's relations with the West are at post-Cold War lows, Austin said Ukraine must be able to decide its own foreign policy and warned Moscow to halt cyberattacks against the United States and its allies. Ukrainian troops have been fighting Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbass region in a conflict that began in 2014, soon after Russia seized the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.

  • Urban Outfitters, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Snap, Facebook and Unity Software highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Urban Outfitters, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Snap, Facebook and Unity Software highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

  • Police Increasingly Cite Climate Disasters When Seeking Military Gear, Documents Show

    A controversial Pentagon program is fast-tracking shipments of surplus military gear to police departments that claim to be preparing for climate disasters. The consequences could be deadly.

  • Biogen raises forecast despite disappointing Alzheimer's drug sales

    The forecast assumes minimal revenue from the treatment, Aduhelm, this year, the company said, with a ramp-up expected once there is clarity on reimbursement from Medicare, the U.S. government health plan for people aged 65 and older. Biogen recorded $300,000 in sales of the $56,000-a-year treatment, well short of analysts' average estimate of $10.79 million, according to Refinitiv data. However, the uptake has been slower than expected as several commercial insurers wait for further direction from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) before covering the drug and some large hospitals have declined to use it amid controversy over its approval.

  • Two People Sentenced To Prison For Roles In Deadly 2019 Sheraden Shooting

    Darius Freeman was shot and killed along Faulker Street in July 2019.

  • Cigna's pharmacy benefit unit to prefer cheaper insulin drug from Viatris

    The unit, Express Scripts, said it expects cost savings of $20 million in 2022 by preferring the Semglee injection. Drugmakers such as Eli Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk have been under pressure to make their insulin products more affordable amid heavy criticism from lawmakers and patients in a country with a diabetes problem.

  • Senegal logs zero new COVID-19 cases for first time since pandemic began

    Senegal recorded zero new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic began, the health ministry said. The West African country had its worst wave of coronavirus in July, when it was recording more than 1,000 new cases a day. The health ministry has registered 73,875 cases and 1,873 deaths since the outbreak began.

  • Melissa Joan Hart Becomes First $1 Million Winner on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune : 'What a Ride'

    Melissa Joan Hart played to benefit the nonprofit Youth Villages, who said they were "on cloud 9 right now" after watching the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode

  • Netflix Delivered on Subscriber Growth. Its Stock Is Dropping Anyway.

    Netflix stock was falling after the streaming video giant’s earnings report revealed better-than-expected subscriber growth for the September quarter, while projecting further gains in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, Netflix (ticker: NFLX) added 4.4 million net new subscribers, boosting its global total to 213.6 million. Netflix expects to add another 8.5 million net new subscribers in the September quarter, just ahead of Wall Street’s current forecast of 8.4 million.

  • Angelina Jolie Brings Kids Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to Eternals Premiere

    Angelina Jolie plays Thena — a warrior with immense strength, speed and stamina — in Eternals

  • Shanna Moakler Posted a Buncha Dramatic Instas After Travis Proposed to Kourtney

    Shanna Moakler posted a bunch of dramatic Instagram Stories after Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's engagement news.

  • ‘I Screwed Up’: Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Addresses Dave Chappelle Fallout

    Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is speaking out over continued criticism of the Dave Chappelle comedy special “The Closer.” On the eve of a planned employee walkout at the streaming giant — organized by trans and LGBTQ+ staffers, content creators and allies — Sarandos addressed numerous points related to recent jokes from Chappelle that have incensed […]

  • See Michael Keaton's Batman in New Trailer for Ezra Miller's The Flash

    This is Michael Keaton's first time portraying Batman in almost 30 years

  • Carlos Santana interview: 'The world is literally vomiting'

    "I was in an altered state at Woodstock,” says Carlos Santana. The Mexican-American guitarist was a 22-year-old unknown in 1969 when his band Santana took the stage at the now legendary rock festival. He admits that he finds it hard to watch the documentary footage, because all he can see is his own discomfort. “It is extremely scary to be in front of 150,000 people and the neck of your guitar feels like an electric snake. All I’m thinking is, ‘God please help me stay in tune and on time’.”

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Scaring The Crap Out Of People With His Bizarre Video Filter

    The Trump sidekick recorded a political attack ad while using an "Abe Lincoln" filter and it was as weird as it sounds.

  • Blue Ivy Carter Upstaged Her Parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z in Their Own Tiffany & Co Ad

    Blue Ivy Carter, at age 9, is a Grammy winner, a seasoned Ivy Park model, and now a Tiffany & Co. campaign girl. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter made a surprise appearance in their latest “Date Night” video ad for the jeweler

  • Eva Longoria shows off toned abs in blue bikini: 'From Mexico, With Love’

    Eva Longoria has that glow!