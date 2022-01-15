Netflix's 'Jigsaw' To Shoot On Long Island This Week

LONG ISLAND, NY — Netflix's new heist series "Jigsaw" has plans to shoot footage on Long Island this week, a spokeswoman said.

The series had plans to shoot at Lombardi's on the Bay in Patchogue and the Town of Brookhaven's Corey Beach in Blue Point about two weeks ago, but there was a delay due to COVID-19 precautions, according to officials. Producers now have plans to resume shooting in Blue Point, for two days, a spokeswoman said Friday.

She could not release specifics about the Blue Point location or days of the shoots.

It is not immediately clear if the series will shoot in Patchogue.

Patchogue Village Clerk Lori Devlin told Patch that the series was described to village officials as an "inventive, non-linear story centering around an elaborate heist in Manhattan."



At the time, Devlin did not have dates for a future schedule.

The series was ordered in September and was described as taking place over 24 years and "loosely inspired by the real story where $70 billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy," Variety reported in September.

It stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, and Niousha Noor. It's being produced by Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, according to What's On Netflix.

This article originally appeared on the Patchogue Patch