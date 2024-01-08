Netflix's One Day gets first-look trailer

Netflix has released a first trailer for romantic dramedy series One Day, coming to the streamer soon.

Based on the 2009 novel of the same name by David Nicholls (who serves as an executive producer on the series), the decades-spanning story of friends-to-lovers Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew is receiving the web TV treatment.

Consisting of 14 episodes, the show follows the film adaptation released in 2011 and starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

Now played by This is Going to Hurt's Ambika Mod and The White Lotus star Leo Woodall, the pair can be seen getting to know each other in the trailer shared by the streaming giant today (January 8).

After a chance meeting at the University of Edinburgh on July 15, 1988, Dexter and Emma remain in each other's lives in some capacity for the following 20 years. The series chronicles their bond, finding them one year older on this one particular date as they experience love, loss and everything in between.



"It's one of the great cosmic mysteries," Emma says in the trailer, "How is that someone can go from being a total stranger to being the most important person in your life?"

Soundtracked to 'Dreams' by The Cranberries, the first clip for the series gives a glimpse of the two leads' tumultuous friendship, showing them on the verge of revealing their feelings for one another on multiple occasions, unsure on how to handle the aftermath of coming clean.

Alongside Mod and Woodall, One Day also stars Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson and Toby Stephens.



One Day premieres on Netflix on February 8.



