Netflix's One Day series debuts with near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix's One Day has debuted to a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score after earning largely rave reviews.

The anticipated new adaptation of the hit 2009 David Nicholls novel follows the bond between Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) over decades, each episode focusing on the same day each year as their lives intertwine.

Debuting on the streamer today (February 8), One Day stands at 95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, gaining huge praise on the whole from critics, particularly towards its emotion as well as Mod and Woodall's performances.

Netflix

Related: Lisa Frankenstein confirms soft Rotten Tomatoes rating after mixed reviews

Here's what reviewers have been saying:

"To some, One Day would of course feel very artifice-forward. The fact of its 20-year span told through annual snapshots has been labelled a gimmick, which the film adaptation might have been better to abandon altogether.

"But here on the small screen it's a comfortable fit, with each year taking up a single bite-sized episode. It's perfect for the streaming format. As the years start to gather pace, the episodes slip very easily by, in part aided by Netflix's hands-free Next Episode autoplay."

"Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall are extraordinary in this highly bingeable love story packed with magnificent nostalgia and a sublime soundtrack."

Netflix

"There has been some debate recently about whether the golden era of high-quality, prestige TV is ending. One Day is here to triumphantly tell you it's definitely not over yet. It will make you laugh, a lot. It will definitely make you cry, a lot. Watch it."

“One Day is an homage to friendship, and to those who add meaning to our lives. Though there are moments of romance, the show is no fairy tale. Instead, it presents the experience of being alive for precisely what it is, with all the magic and anxiety that come with it."

Netflix

"Despite its flaws, it would be po-faced to not give this gorgeous, cleverer than most, rom-com its due; it is a perfect, sunny watch for gloomy February which builds up enough emotional weight so that, despite knowing the storyline, I still cried at all the necessary moments."

"One Day finely renders the sometimes aimless ramble of nascent adulthood, with both wonder and a rueful sigh. [Executive producer Nicole] Taylor is careful to keep things subtle, human-sized."

One Day is streaming now on Netflix.

You Might Also Like