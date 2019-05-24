Netgear’s acclaimed Orbi mesh WiFi system has never been as cheap as it is on Amazon, today only

Holy moly is today a good day to give your home WiFi system a massive shot of adrenaline! Amazon is running a killer one-day sale on renewed Netgear Orbi RBK43 Wi-Fi Systems, slashing the price all the way down to $209.99. That’s an all-time low price on one of the best Orbi systems Netgear makes, with enough range to blanket a massive 6,000 sq. ft. house in lightning-fast WiFi. This deal is only available until the end of the day on Friday though, or until it sells out. What are you waiting for!?

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com

High-Performance Whole Home Mesh WiFi System–Covers large homes up to 6,000 sq. ft. with fast WiFi. System includes a WiFi router and two satellites.

Orbi creates one seamless network, so as you move from room to room, your signal won’t drop. Implicit & Explicit Beamforming for 2.4GHz & 5GHz bands. MU-MIMO capable for simultaneous data streaming to multiple devices Powerful Quad-Core 710MHz processor (4) high performance internal antennas with high-powered ampliﬁers

Quick & easy setup with the Orbi app–Pause WiFi, do a quick speed test, set up Smart Parental Controls, and much more. Works with all major Internet Service Providers like Comcast, AT&T, Verizon Fios, and more.

Circle Smart Parental Controls–A smart way for families to manage content and time online on any connected device. Works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use voice commands to control your home WiFi network.

