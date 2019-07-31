NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of -17% In The Last Year

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 34% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 49% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

View our latest analysis for NETGEAR

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

NETGEAR managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months. When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

NETGEAR's revenue is actually up 4.2% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:NTGR Income Statement, July 31st 2019 More

We know that NETGEAR has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling NETGEAR stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between NETGEAR's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that NETGEAR's TSR, at -17% is higher than its share price return of -49%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 6.0% in the last year, NETGEAR shareholders lost 17%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before spending more time on NETGEAR it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.