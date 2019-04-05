Netgear’s Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system has never been cheaper than it is on Amazon, today only

If you’ve been toying with the idea of upgrading your conventional wireless router to a mesh Wi-Fi system but you haven’t yet, there’s a good chance the cost is what has been holding you back. Mesh wireless systems can be quite expensive, after all. But Amazon is running a one-day deal today that you should definitely check out, because it slashes the price of a Netgear RBK50-100NAR Orbi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System to just $179.99 of you pick up a refurbished system. These refurbs are guaranteed and warrantied, so there’s really no reason to hesitate. Just remember, this deal is only good until the end of the day today, or until the refurbs Amazon has on hand sell out.

Here are the key details from the product page:

Related stories

10 deals you don't want to miss on Sunday: $11 Philips Hue bulbs, $100 off iPads, Bose headphones, more

Philips Hue white LED bulbs are somehow down to $10 on Amazon, today only

10 deals you don't want to miss on Saturday: Big Philips Hue sale, $30 cord-free earbuds, Vitamix, more

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com

Ultra-performance Mesh WiFi network blankets every inch of your home in super fast and seamless WiFi connectivity – room to room, wall to wall, floor to floor

Eliminates WiFi dead zones and buffering – 5,000 square feet of consistent coverage – with speeds up to 30 Gbps.

Maintains speed even as more devices use your WiFi at the same time, thanks to patented tri-band technology.

Simple setup with the Orbi app – create guest network, access parental controls, perform speed tests, and more right from the appRefer to the PDF attached below in Technical Specification for Manuals.

NETGEAR Armor – Built-in anti-virus and data theft protection for ALL of your smartphones and computers. Protects your connected home from internet threats. 90-days free trial included.

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com