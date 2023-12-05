The Netherlands to provide $8.6 million to support law enforcement in liberated territories

The Dutch government has announced 8 million euros ($8.6 million) of funding for Ukrainian law enforcement in territories liberated from Russian occupation, the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine said on Dec. 5.

"Law enforcement agencies are the first to take over control of an area once the front line moves on," EUAM Ukraine said, and employees are faced with complex tasks ranging from investigating potential war to spreading awareness of mines.

Liberated areas face challenges in reestablishing security and safety, and "not least in rebuilding social cohesion," EUAM Ukraine said.

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot signed the project's "Arrangement on Implementation" with Rolf Homboe, the head of EUAM Ukraine, in Kyiv on Dec. 5.

The funding will cover essential equipment, such as mobile police stations, communications and IT equipment, and forensics equipment for war crimes scenes.

Bruins Slot also met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Dec. 5.

The two spoke on "frontline developments, the needs of our defenders, and the training of our F-16 pilots," Zelensky posted on X.

"We also discussed the operation of our alternative maritime export corridor and ways to strengthen its security, as well as the Peace Formula and Ukraine's EU integration."

Zelensky said he was grateful to the Netherlands for its support for Ukraine.

Read also: Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.