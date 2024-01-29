Netherlands allocate $132 million in new military aid funding package for Ukraine

The Netherlands has allocated €122 million ($132 million) to support Ukraine's ammunition supply, equipment, and cybersecurity, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced on Jan. 29.

Ollongren said that €87 million ($94 million) will go towards purchasing artillery shells for Ukraine, and €10 million ($10.8 million) will go toward improving Ukraine's cyber defenses.

The contribution to cyber defense is essential as Ukraine "has already faced several hacking attempts and cyber attacks," the announcement said.

Moscow has deployed its cyber capabilities against Ukraine, including attacks on government institutions, the defense sector, energy infrastructure, banking, and telecommunications.

Another €25 million ($27 million) will be used to purchase equipment via the International Fund for Ukraine, a funding mechanism set up on the initiative of the UK Defense Ministry on behalf of the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Lithuania.

"It is very important to support Ukraine not only for the short term, but also for the long term," Ollongren said.

According to the announcement, the donations result from consultations with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein group.

The last summit of the UDCG was held online on Jan. 23. The UDCG comprises over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO members, and has been meeting regularly since April 2022 to coordinate military aid for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

