Netherlands announces new €102 million aid package for Ukraine

Liesje Schreinemacher, Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, has announced another €102 million aid package for Ukraine on Friday, 6 October, to help prepare for winter, support reforms and investment.

Source: Dutch government's statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The majority of the new package – €60 million – will be used to provide export credit insurance for Dutch companies that want to contribute to Ukraine's recovery and start operating there. The total amount of funding for these operations will, therefore, come to €120 million.

Another €30 million will be allocated to purchase gas and supply components – transformers, switchgear and cables – to rebuild and modernise Ukraine's power grid so the country is ready for winter.

The remaining €12 million of the new assistance package will be spent to cover the areas recently liberated by Ukraine – repairing facilities for drinking water, electricity, primary healthcare and education – as well as implementing reforms through technical assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

Background:

Last year, the Netherlands approved a €2.5 billion package of aid to Ukraine for 2023.

In early April, the Dutch government announced the first comprehensive aid package for Ukraine in 2023, totalling €274 million, including military and humanitarian aid.

In July, the Dutch authorities announced a second comprehensive package of support for Ukraine amounting to over €118 million, covering humanitarian needs and economic assistance.

