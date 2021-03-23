Netherlands asks Israel about reported confiscation of Palestinian minister's travel pass

Netherlands asks Israel about reported confiscation of Palestinian minister's travel pass

FILE PHOTO: German FM Maas and his Palestine counterpart al-Maliki meet in Berlin
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands said on Tuesday it had asked Israel to clarify the status of the Palestinian foreign minister after his travel credentials were revoked following a visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

A Palestinian official said on Sunday that Riyad al-Maliki's VIP card, a pass granted by Israel to allow senior Palestinian officials to move freely through border crossings, had been confiscated.

The Israeli government has declined to comment on the matter.

"We have raised the matter with the (Israeli) embassy (and) informed them that, as a host country, the Netherlands is very invested in the fact that the ICC must be able to carry out its work without interference," a Dutch foreign ministry spokesman said.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced this month that she would investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories, after the court ruled that it had jurisdiction in the case.

“We will not be subject to intimidation as we seek justice for victims of atrocity crimes committed in Palestine," said Rawan Sulaiman, who serves as head of the Palestinian mission in the Netherlands and Palestinian representative to the ICC.

Sulaiman called on ICC member states "to support the integrity, impartiality and independence of the ICC, particularly, in light of the threats it, and those cooperating with it, continue to face.”

Israel, which does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC, and the United States, which has not ratified its founding statute, have both denounced the war crimes investigation.

Under former President Donald Trump, the United States imposed financial sanctions against Bensouda and her team.

Bensouda said in December 2019 that war crimes had been or were being committed in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and named both the Israel Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators.

Maliki met with the prosecutor in The Hague last week to urge her to accelerate the investigation, his office said.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

    Israelis returned to the polls on Tuesday for the fourth election in two years, as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks victory on the back of his high-speed vaccines drive and normalisation deals with Arab states. Mr Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party, is leading in the polls but is projected to fall short of the 61 seats needed in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, for a majority. He is likely to need support from right-wing rivals and ultra-orthodox parties to clear the threshold, though he also faces stiff competition from centrist leader Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party. Pollsters suspect that Tuesday’s vote will not resolve the deadlock, raising the wearisome prospect of a fifth election in the summer. "The question is whether there can be some sort of determining result that gives either side - the pro-Netanyahu parties or the parties that are trying to form a coalition without Netanyahu - a clear enough advantage," said Dahlia Scheindlin, a political analyst and pollster. "At present, it doesn't look like either side has sufficient votes to reach a decisive answer." Dispatch: Benjamin Netanyahu in bid to woo Arab voters in Israel's fourth election Casting his vote on Tuesday morning in Jerusalem, Mr Netanyahu said he hopes this will be the "last election" for some time, and claimed that only a vote for Likud could produce a stable, right-wing government. Voting in Tel Aviv, his rival Mr Lapid warned that Mr Netanyahu would preside over a "racist, homophobic government" if he continues as prime minister. With more than 50 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, Mr Netanyahu hopes that grateful Israelis will flock to the election booths to back Likud. The latest polls predict that Likud will win around 30 seats, compared to around 20 seats for his main centrist opponent, Yair Lapid. If Mr Netanyahu manages to unite right-wing and ultra-orthodox allies, the 71-year-old prime minister may find around 80 seats which would allow him to form a government. However, during more than a decade in power, the prime minister has alienated some allies who have since founded breakaway right-wing movements. They include Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu protegé and head of the Yamina party, and Gideon Sa’ar, the leader of new party New Hope. They are each projected to secure around 10 seats each. While Mr Sa’ar has ruled out serving in a Netanyahu government, Mr Bennett has left the door open to a future alliance, making his Yamina party a potential kingmaker.