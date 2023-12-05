Netherlands to contribute €8 million to project supporting Ukraine's liberated territories and war crimes investigation

The Dutch government is to finance a project to stabilise the liberated territories of Ukraine and investigate war crimes. The project will be run by the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine.

Source: EUAM Ukraine on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The €8 million project seeks to "support Ukrainian civilian security sector agencies to stabilise and reinstate governance, security and social protection in the liberated territories of Ukraine".

Hanke Bruins Slot, the Dutch Foreign Minister, and Rolf Holmboe, Head of EUAM Ukraine, signed an agreement on the project's implementation in Kyiv on 5 December.

The reason why the project is needed is that Ukrainian law enforcement officers serving in the liberated territories will have to perform multiple tasks in addition to their normal peacetime duties, such as educating civilians about explosives safety and promptly collecting data at the sites of possible war crimes while evidence and witnesses are at hand.

The project also intends to supply Ukrainian law enforcement officers with mobile stations, digital tools, and forensic equipment to work at war crime scenes.

In late November, Europol set up an open-source intelligence (OSINT) group to investigate Russian war crimes.

Last week, Ukrainian border guards received three field hospitals and six medical evacuation vehicles from the Netherlands.

