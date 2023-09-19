Netherlands and Denmark to finance Czech military aid to Ukraine

Czechia has agreed with Denmark and the Netherlands to supply Czech military aid to Ukraine with their financial support.

Source: European Pravda with reference to České noviny

Details: The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the latest Ramstein-format meeting in Germany.

The Czech Ministry of Defence believes that this agreement would be a great opportunity for Czech companies. The first project will be the transfer of 15 modernised T-72EA tanks to Ukraine.

Quote from Daniel Blažkovec, Czech Deputy Defence Minister: "In particular, we are talking about the supply of additional tanks, howitzers, small arms, infantry fighting vehicles, air defence equipment, electronic warfare equipment or ammunition from companies in our defence industry."

More details: The Czech Ministry of Defence noted that the goal is long-term cooperation and support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Czech Republic already has experience of a similar model of cooperation. It has handed over 45 modernised T-72 tanks to Ukraine as part of a project with the US and the Netherlands.

Background: Earlier, Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defence, opening a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defence, announced that M1 Abrams tanks would be delivered to Kyiv in the near future.

It was also reported that the Norwegian government had announced plans to transfer about 50 tracked trucks to Ukraine.

