Netherlands jails man for selling 'suicide kits' online

Judges sentenced the activist to three and a half years in prison - iStockphoto

A Dutch man has been jailed for selling suicide kits that led to the deaths of at least ten people in the first case of its kind in the Netherlands.

‌The man, identified as Alex S, 30, was accused of providing 1,600 packages of “Substance X”, a deadly cocktail of drugs, to buyers since 2018.

‌Judges at the Den Bosch District Court sentenced the pro-euthanasia activist to three and a half years in prison, 18 months of which were suspended.

‌While euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands, it can only be carried out under the strict supervision of a doctor in instances where an individual is judged to be experiencing “unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement”.

‌It is illegal for ordinary citizens to help someone commit suicide.

‌“The accused treated the lives of others very lightly and damaged the value of human life in general,” judges said.

‌“In addition, he thereby undermined the Euthanasia practice applicable in the Netherlands, which is designed with many due care requirements,” they added.

‘Deadly dosage’

‌The packages supplied by Alex S contained two or three capsules, a “deadly dosage”, as well as antiemetic, a drug used to stop nausea, the court heard.

‌Deaths caused by the cocktail of medicines were not always pleasant, the judges added.

‌During the criminal trial, relatives of the victims “described distress and panic, leading to a gruesome death”, they said.

‌According to the Dutch government, the toxic substances, for which there are now antidotes, can take up to 40 hours to kill someone.

‌Alex S procured them from outside the Netherlands before selling them for around €45 to customers he never met.

‌His case has led to an investigation into a further 12 people, five of which have links to the pro-euthanasia lobby group Cooperatie Laatste.

‘Hopeless suffering’

‌The Netherlands and neighbouring Belgium in 2002 became the first countries in the world to legalise euthanasia.

‌Under Dutch law, patients must have requested to die in a way that is “voluntary, well considered and with full conviction”.

‌Doctors must adhere to a strict set of checks and balances before being allowed to carry out euthanasia, including a second independent opinion.

‌In April, the Netherlands agreed to tweak its rules to allow doctors to assist in the death of terminally ill children aged between one and 12 who suffer unbearably from their conditions and for whom palliative care can bring no relief.

‌“The end of life for this group is the only reasonable alternative to the child’s unbearable and hopeless suffering,” the government said in a statement at the time.

‌The law already provided possibilities for euthanasia involving terminally ill babies until their first birthday and for children aged older than 12.

