Netherlands joins IT coalition within Ukraine Defence Contact Group

At the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as Ramstein Group), the Netherlands has announced that it will join what is known as the IT Coalition, which aims to help build the digital and cyber capabilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Along with joining the IT Coalition, the Netherlands contributed €10 million. And Denmark, which is already a member, has decided to provide more than €12 million for this purpose.

The IT Coalition is a special group of states within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, led by Estonia and Luxembourg. Its goal is to support the Ukrainian Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces in IT, communications and cybersecurity.

In addition to Estonia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Denmark, the initiative also includes Belgium, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania and Japan.

Earlier this week, the UK and Sweden reportedly joined the coalition to arm Ukrainian forces with "thousands" of new drones.

