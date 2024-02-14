Netherlands joins drone coalition supporting Ukraine

The Netherlands has joined a military coalition of allies that will supply Ukraine with advanced drone technology to bolster its "offensive potential" in the war against Russia, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said, Reuters reported on Feb. 14.

The Netherlands also provided Kyiv with F-16 fighters, artillery, ammunition, and air defense systems, the article said. Ollongren told reporters that participation in the military coalition could lead to additional costs for the country.

"We know of course that drones are very important in this war,” she said.

“That's why we are joining the drone coalition that Ukraine has started together with Latvia, together with other countries, to make sure that we do just that — increase production, use the latest technology, and to provide exactly what Ukraine needs.”

The drone coalition was established by Ukraine and Latvia, with the decision made during the visit of Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks to Kyiv in December 2023. Latvia is working to create a coalition to transfer drones to Ukraine, involving approximately 20 countries, Pabriks said.

Sweden and the UK announced their participation in the drone coalition for Ukraine on Jan. 25.

The Netherlands decided to allocate EUR 122 million ($131 million) to Ukraine for ammunition, weapons, and cybersecurity on Jan. 29. Of this amount, EUR 87 million ($93 million) will be allocated for the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine. The Netherlands will also transfer EUR 25 million ($26.8 million) to the International Fund for Ukraine for the purchase of weapons.

The Netherlands is reportedly preparing to transfer 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine — six more than originally announced.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine