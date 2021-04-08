Netherlands limits use of AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center in Ronquieres
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government will limit use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people above age 60 following rare cases of blood clots, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Thursday.

The decision came a day after Europe’s medicines regulator said it found rare cases of blood clots among some adult recipients of the shot, although the vaccine’s advantages still outweighed its risks.

"People over the age of 60, born in 1960 or earlier, can safely continue to receive an injection of AstraZeneca. People under the age of 60 will receive a different vaccine," the government said in statement.

The Netherlands, which has ordered 12 million AstraZeneca doses, is among several countries to restrict the vaccine's use in recent days following concerns about side effects.

But de Jonge stressed the greater risks for older adults from COVID-19.

"The risk of health damage as a result of COVID-19 in people over 60 is many times greater than the risk of the very rare reported side effect of severe thrombosis with a low platelet count," he said.

The vaccine, which AstraZeneca developed with Oxford University and considered a frontrunner in the global vaccine, has been plagued by safety concerns and supply problems.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Jobless rates for Hispanic women 3.3% higher than rates for white women

    What little recovery there has been in employment numbers is not reaching Black and Hispanic women. Driving the news: The latter’s jobless rates in comparison to early 2020 are 3.3% greater than those of white women, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Half of Latinas in the U.S. say they’ve had trouble paying for basic necessities like food, housing or childcare in the past year, and almost half also say their savings are less than $300 dollars, an inequity that predates the pandemic but grew during it, per a recent survey.The current situation has already undone four years of women’s labor gains in OECD countries.In Latin America, between 25% and 31% of women have no income of their own and have been sidelined into dependency, according to U.N. statistics.Women historically struggle much more to return to a job after economic crises while also carrying the burden of unpaid domestic work and childcare.Go deeper: How a ‘she-cession’ threatens overall economic recoveryMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Actor allegedly used money from Ponzi scheme to buy $6 million L.A. home, pay credit card debt

    Zachary Joseph Horwitz used money from a Ponzi scheme to buy a house complete with a wine cellar, gym, home theater, cabana and spa pool, according to prosecutors.

  • More than 700,000 AstraZeneca vaccines sent to Australia from UK despite shortage

    More than 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been sent to Australia despite a shortage of jabs in the UK. Australia’s vaccine rollout was boosted by a shipment from Britain that was kept quiet to avoid controversy, according to reports in the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, on Thursday morning, did not deny the 717,000 doses manufactured in the UK had been sent to Australia but said it was not the Government who made the shipment. "No, the British Government has a contract with seven companies now, but of course including AstraZeneca, for the delivery by AstraZeneca to the UK for us to deploy through the NHS, and that's the bit I'm responsible for." Mr Hancock told Sky News: "In terms of what the companies do, these companies are manufacturing for all around the world and we source from everywhere in the world, so what I'm in control of, what matters for us as the UK Government, is making sure that we get the supplies that we have got contracted from the companies." Mr Hancock said last month that vaccine shortages in Britain mean there will be no more first appointments for jabs booked in April amid growing chaos with supplies. Australia has entered the vaccine row with the European Union in recent weeks after the bloc placed tough export controls on jabs. The Australian government received 300,000 UK-made doses at Sydney Airport on February 28, one month after the EU set up curbs on limiting vaccines being sent abroad.

  • Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law granted asylum in Britain

    Nathan Law, a former lawmaker and prominent pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong, announced Wednesday that he has been granted asylum in the U.K.Why it matters: Britain's decision to grant Law asylum, and to offer incentives to other Hong Kong residents to resettle in the U.K., will likely increase tensions between the U.K. and China, Reuters reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The fact that I am wanted under the National Security Law shows that I am exposed to severe political persecution and am unlikely to return to Hong Kong without risk," Law tweeted. China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said following the asylum grant that Britain "should immediately correct its mistake and stop interfering in Hong Kong matters and China’s internal affairs," per Reuters. Flashback: Law came to Britain last July after fleeing Hong Kong in the wake of a new security law by China that cracked down on activists and opposition forces. The U.K. estimates that it may welcome over 300,000 Hong Kong residents in the next five years, per Reuters. On Thursday, the U.K. unveiled a £43 million ($59 million) fund for a new immigration scheme for Hong Kong residents that would help them find housing, jobs, schools, and even English lessons, CNN reports. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Rallies, religious gatherings aggravate India's worst COVID-19 surge

    India's COVID-19 cases have soared 13-fold in barely two months, a vicious second wave propelled by open disregard for safety protocols in much of the vast country. Election rallies led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other major figures, as well as crowded festivals and religious gatherings, have characterised the record resurgence of the new coronavirus. After quelling the first surge late last year, India's leaders let down their guard.

  • Gunmen have shot up Arlington home 4 times in 3 weeks for reasons unknown, police say

    The homeowners have been there each time but there have been no injuries, police said. The department has developed some leads in the investigation.

  • Baidu defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over China internet law compliance

    A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Baidu Inc of defrauding shareholders about its ability to comply with Chinese regulations governing internet content. In a Wednesday night decision, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh rejected claims in the proposed class action that 12 statements that Baidu made from March 2019 to March 2020 were false and misleading and inflated the Beijing-based company's share price. The statements included that the world's largest search engine other than Alphabet Inc's Google had "cleaned up" harmful or questionable content such as material related to drugs, gambling and pornography, giving users more confidence and potentially boosting online traffic and revenue.

  • Doctor, his grandkids among 5 killed in shootings at South Carolina home: Officials

    Five people are dead, including two children, following a shooting at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. The victims were identified as: Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70; his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69; their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie; and James Lewis, 39, who was working at the home at the time he was shot, authorities said. Robert Lesslie was a well-known doctor in Rock Hill, ABC Charlotte affiliate WSOC reported. He spent many years working in emergency rooms in the Charlotte area, according to his website biography.

  • Duke of Cambridge urges banks to 'invest in nature' and save planet

    The Duke of Cambridge has urged banks to "invest in nature" in order to preserve the planet for future generations. Speaking at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meeting, he warned that such investment accounted for only a fraction of the money spent fighting climate change and said investing in reforestation and sustainable agriculture were among the most "cost-effective and impactful" ways to tackling the issue. His comments echo those of his father, the Prince of Wales, who is working with the private sector to convince some of the world's biggest companies to make ethical investments. In January, Prince Charles launched the Terra Carta agreement – Earth Treaty – his most ambitious project to date, which aims to create a £7.5 billion fund to save the planet from destruction.

  • There's a major Le Creuset sale happening right now—and it's up to half off

    This Factory to Table Le Creuset sale happening right now is stocked with discounts of up to half off on tons of top-notch cookware—but it's going fast.

  • Derek Chauvin took crisis intervention training but still used 'excessive' force, and other trial day 7 takeaways

    "The policy requires that when it's safe and feasible, we shall deescalate," the officer who led Chauvin's crisis intervention training testified.

  • Jane McDonald announces death of fiancé Eddie Rothe at 67

    Rothe was best known for being a drummer in the band Liquid Gold and later The Searchers.

  • Milk Tea Alliance: Twitter creates emoji for pro-democracy activists

    The Milk Tea Alliance unites pro-democracy protesters in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Myanmar.

  • Expert says George Floyd died from lack of oxygen

    George Floyd tried to "crank up his chest to get air", the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis hears.

  • Biden Readies Long-Awaited Executive Actions on Guns

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty President Joe Biden on Thursday will announce six executive actions intended to address the “epidemic” of gun violence in the United States, senior administration officials said on Wednesday evening, the administration’s first concrete steps to address an issue that Biden has wrestled with since his time in the U.S. Senate.“We know that Americans are dying from gun violence, every single day in this country,” an official told reporters in a phone briefing previewing the executive actions. “That’s why we are pursuing an agenda that will address not only mass shootings, but also community violence that is proportionately affecting black and brown Americans, domestic violence, and suicide by firearm.”The actions come as the slow return to normalcy in American life has brought with it a succession of mass-casualty shootings across the country, and as gun-control advocates have grown anxious that Biden’s focus on pandemic recovery could come at the expense of an issue that has languished without meaningful legislative action in Congress for decades.The orders, according to administration officials who stressed that they are only “initial” reforms and will likely be followed by additional actions in the coming months, touch on a range of issues relating to gun purchases, the publication of “red flag” legislation as a roadmap for state-level action, and data collection regarding firearm trafficking, as well as some issues specifically relating to recent mass shootings, including requiring that guns requiring a stabilizing brace—like the one used in a supermarket shooting in Boulder last month—be subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act. The act requires such weapons to be registered with the federal government.The actions also include ordering the Justice Department to draft a proposal to stop the proliferation of so-called “ghost guns,” which are assembled from kits and cannot be traced by law enforcement. That provision was first reported by Politico.Finally, the president will announce his intention to nominate David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Chipman, a former special agent at the bureau, is a senior adviser with the gun-control advocacy group founded by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was nearly killed in a 2011 shooting that claimed six lives.‘He Shot Right at Us’: Gunman Kills 10 People, Including Cop, at Boulder Supermarket“There’s no one better to lead ATF right now,” an administration official said. “He will help the federal government better enforce our gun laws, while respecting the Second Amendment.”The actions come as Democrats have put increasingly public pressure on the White House to address gun violence in the United States. Last week, more than 100 House Democrats signed a letter calling on Biden to “take executive action” in order to better regulate assault-style rifles like those used in the Boulder shooting—which one of the orders will do.“For too long, gun manufacturers in order to circumvent the National Firearms Act have designed and marketed concealable AR-15 style firearms which fire rifle rounds,” states the letter, authored by Reps. Mike Thompson (D-CA), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Val Demings (D-FL) and Ed Perlmutter (D-CO). “Concealable assault-style firearms that fire rifle rounds pose an unreasonable threat to our communities and should be fully regulated under the National Firearms Act consistent with the intent and history of the law.”But the actions also demonstrate the limitations of Biden’s ability to address gun violence to the degree that many advocates have long called for without the cooperation of Congress—particularly Chipman’s nomination. The ATF has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015, and the former special agent’s role as an outspoken supporter of gun reform makes the outlook for his confirmation murky in a closely divided Senate.“The president will continue to reiterate his message, which is that we need Congress to act,” an administration official told reporters on Wednesday. “These are policies that are bipartisan with the American people—the vast majority of people support universal background checks, support other actions to reduce gun violence in this country. It is long, long past time for Congress to act.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Exclusive: CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky Unveils Agency Initiative to Address Racism in Health

    In an exclusive interview, Dr. Rochelle Walensky discusses the first major effort of her directorship of the CDC, which will focus on racism.

  • Undercover Asian NYPD Officer Arrests Woman for Hate Crime After Blaming Salon Workers for COVID

    An undercover Asian officer from the New York Police Department (NYPD) has arrested a woman for hurling anti-Asian remarks at salon employees in Manhattan. The woman, identified as 50-year-old Sharon Williams, was caught harassing Asian employees at a Chinatown nail salon by threatening them and blaming them for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBS New York. Undercover NYPD makes first Hate Crime arrest in Chinatown.

  • N. Irish leaders condemn violence

    Northern Ireland's power-sharing government put aside factional differences and appealed for calm on Thursday (April 8) after nightly outbreaks of street violence escalated.The violence comes amid growing frustration among many pro-British unionists at new post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.Crowds of youths in a pro-British area of Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones Wednesday evening.This is pro-British First Minister Arlene Foster, speaking at the regional assembly, Stormont: "Political problems require political solutions, never street violence."Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein's leader Michelle O'Neill also called on leaders to "stand united" against acts of violence. "It's unacceptable and it is a miracle that, as we stand here today, that no one has been killed."While lawmakers from all sides condemned the violence, the two main rivals that lead its compulsory power-sharing coalition blamed each other.Sinn Fein have accused the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party - or DUP - of stoking tensions with their staunch opposition to the new trading barriers. The DUP in turn has pointed to a decision by police not to prosecute Sinn Fein for a large funeral last year that broke COVID-19 regulations.Parts of the region remain deeply split along sectarian lines, 23 years after a peace deal largely ended three decades of bloodshed. Many Catholic nationalists aspire to unification with Ireland, while Protestant unionists want to stay in the UK.

  • Kim Kardashian says her family suspected Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae were 'hooking up' early in their friendship

    The 20-year-old TikTok star and the 41-year-old Poosh founder struck up an unexpected friendship in early 2020.