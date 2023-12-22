Netherlands prepares to supply Ukraine with first 18 F-16 fighter jets

The Netherlands has decided to commence preparations for delivering the first 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the results of a telephone conversation between Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Rutte noted that he had informed Zelenskyy of the Dutch government's decision to prepare the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine.

"The delivery of F-16s is one of the most important elements of the agreements made on military support for Ukraine. Besides an export permit, a number of other criteria must also still be met before delivery can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure. This decision confirms the Netherlands’ undiminished commitment to providing Ukraine with the support it needs to respond to the ongoing Russian aggression," Rutte stressed.

📞: I spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa again this morning. Naturally, we discussed the European Council’s important decision last week to launch accession negotiations with Ukraine. I’m impressed with Ukraine’s progress so far, and the Netherlands stands ready to help Ukraine as… — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) December 22, 2023

The official added that they also discussed the European Council's decision to start EU accession talks with Ukraine.

"I’m impressed with Ukraine’s progress so far, and the Netherlands stands ready to help Ukraine as it continues to work on the reforms that the accession process requires. I also assured President Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will make every effort to ensure agreement is reached at the European Council meeting in February 2024 on financial support from the EU," Rutte stated.

Zelenskyy said he thanked Rutte for the decision on the F-16s and for his active support for the decision to open membership talks.

The president added that they also discussed the situation on the battlefield, the Black Sea and the current military needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, including artillery, uncrewed aerial vehicles and air defence systems.

"We agreed to pursue the work on security guarantees in continuation of the G7 declaration in Vilnius. We also discussed the next Peace Formula meeting," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

Earlier, reports emerged that France would join the training of Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets starting in 2024.

In November, an F-16 training centre, where Ukrainian pilots will be drilled, was opened in Romania with the assistance of the Netherlands.

