The Netherlands promises Ukraine ammunition worth €500 million

Kajsa Ollongren , Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, has promised to allocate EUR 500 million to Ukraine for ammunition after visiting Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Source: Het Parool, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ollongren said that the funds will be allocated by the middle of next year. The minister added that Ukraine is able to continue the struggle if it knows that "we continue to send such things".

The Netherlands promised to continue providing "a constant flow of certain ammunition", Ollongren said. "Ukrainians, whether on the contact line, in the city, or in the government, are still as combative as they were at the beginning [of the Russian full-scale invasion – ed.)," Ollongren said.

Kajsa Ollongren talks with the Ukrainian military during a visit to Ukraine

PHOTO: OLLONGREN’S TWITTER (Х)

Background:

Ollongren met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, during her visit to Kyiv. Zelenskyy thanked for great attention to Ukraine, the Netherlands' role in the F-16 coalition and the delivery of other important types of weapons.

Recently, Ukraine began consultations with the Netherlands on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

