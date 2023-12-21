Netherlands releases first €102 millions of aid for Ukraine from financial assistance funds for 2024

On 21 December, the Dutch government announced the release of the first tranche of humanitarian aid, which is part of the more than €2 billion aid package that will be disbursed to Ukraine in 2024.

Source: press release on the Dutch government website

Details: The present €102 million aid package is intended for the first four months of 2024, to help Ukraine get through the winter and prepare for spring.

As part of this aid package, €15 million will be allocated to each the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the efforts to clear agricultural land and liberated territories from mines.

Another €62 million will support the Ukrainian government in providing basic services, restoring critical infrastructure and implementing reforms through the World Bank’s Ukraine and Moldova Recovery Programme.

Finally, €10 million will help finance equipment for the Ukrainian electricity grid.

The Dutch government said that on 15 December, Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade Joffrey van Leeuwen visited Ukraine and announced plans to provide additional assistance for 2024.

Previously: The Netherlands allocated €2 billion for military assistance to Ukraine in 2024, €295 million as a contribution to the European Peace Fund, €89 million for justice and €3 million for non-military cyber support.

Support UP or become our patron!