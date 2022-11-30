Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate

Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
729
Louis Casiano
·2 min read

The Dutch government is planning to purchase and then close down up to 3,000 farms in an effort to comply with a European Union environmental mandate to slash emissions, according to reports.

Farmers in the Netherlands will be offered "well over" the worth of their farm in an effort to take up the offer voluntarily, The Telegraph reported. The country is attempting to reduce its nitrogen pollution and will make the purchases if not enough farmers accept buyouts.

"There is no better offer coming," Christianne van der Wal, nitrogen minister, told the Dutch parliament on Friday.

ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS ISSUE JOINT APPEAL FOR EU TO REMOVE CARBON REMOVAL METHODS FROM CLIMATE PLANS

The farms targeted for compulsory purchase are located near environmentally sensitive areas, according to reports.

Van der Wal said purchases would be made with "pain in the heart", if necessary. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Dutch embassy in Washington D.C., but has not heard back.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The Netherlands is trying to reduce its emissions to comply with EU conservation rules and agriculture is responsible for nearly half of the nitrogen emitted in the nation, the report said.

In 2019, the Dutch Council of State ruled that every new activity that emits nitrogen, including farming and building, is required to obtain a permit. That has prevented the expansion of dairy, pig and poultry farms, which are major sources of nitrogen, the Telegraph report said.

Some farmers have voiced opposition to the new rules. In October, thousands of tractors jammed up traffic by up to 700 miles during rush hour in protest.

Many feel their livelihoods are at stake and their industry is being unfairly targeted while other sectors like aviation are not.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LTO Nederland, a farmers' lobby group, has accused the government of drafting "restrictions without perspective."

"Of course it is positive that a good voluntary stop scheme is being promised," LTO Chairman Sjaak van der Tak said. "But the stayers who are central to us will have many additional restrictions imposed."

The Netherlands is the world's second-largest farm exporter according to Investopedia. Top Dutch farm-based exports include flowers, dairy produces, eggs, meat, and vegetables.

Recommended Stories

  • Armed veteran helps Georgia police stop fleeing suspect: ‘Don’t make me kill you, because I will’

    A quick-thinking military veteran at a Georgia food bank grabbed his gun and helped police stop a man who was fleeing officers through the parking lot.

  • As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appears to have gone through 'the meat grinder'

    Kyiv caught the world off-guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this summer, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.

  • Ohio drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on the road

    Drivers in Warren County, Ohio, got out of their vehicles on Tuesday to grab cash that flew onto Interstate 71, causing traffic to back up.

  • Customer faces murder charge after shooting shoplifter who fought Dallas store employees

    The customer walked into the store, saw the fight, and shot the man who had been accused of stealing, police said.

  • Three Russian soldiers escape from training ground in Belarus

    Three servicemen of the Russian Federation grabbed a Kalashnikov assault rifle and fled from the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in the Baranavichy district of Belarus. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram Details: Hajun sources report that in the afternoon of 30 November, local residents saw three to four men running away from the training ground.

  • Putin’s Own Cronies Expose Crimea Chaos in Messy PR Meltdown

    GettyUkrainian officials have been warning for months that—in addition to kicking Russia out of territories seized this year—they also intend to take back territories stolen before the war, including Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014.And though Ukraine’s messaging on the matter is simple—that Ukrainian victory is about taking back Crimea, too—Russia’s response has been garbled in recent days. While some are urging Moscow to take the threat of a U

  • A student leader who survived the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests says Xi Jinping is showing a 'rare display of weakness' by relaxing the zero-COVID policy

    Zhou Fengsuo, who was sent to a Chinese re-education camp after the Tiananmen protest, said he was "in tears" watching the weekend protests in China.

  • Worker pleads guilty in election equipment tampering case

    A former elections manager who prosecutors say assisted in a security breach of voting equipment in a Colorado county pleaded guilty on Wednesday under a plea agreement that requires her to testify against her former boss. Sandra Brown is one of two employees accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allow a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment last year in search of proof of the false conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump. Brown, 45, pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor, but will not be sentenced until right after she testifies at Peters' trial next year so her performance on the witness stand can be considered.

  • Family Slams Florida Court’s Decision To Accept Plea Deal With No Jail Time For College Student Who Killed Couple, Chewed On Victim’s Face

    A Florida judge accepted a former college student’s plea deal Monday for the random 2016 killing of a well-loved couple, allowing the now 25-year-old to plead guilty by reason of insanity and avoid jail time. Austin Harrouff — who was found by police chewing off one of the victim’s faces — will now be sent to a secure mental health facility until doctors and a judge determine that he is no longer a danger to society, according to Florida news station WPLG. Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer made the d

  • What TV channel is Netherlands vs Qatar on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture

    Everything you need to know about the Group A clash

  • Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious with Putin

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens.In many of the remote regions where conditions are at their worst, people are also being forced to contribute the most to the war via conscription drives that

  • Video shows horrific crash from the POV of a motorcyclist lucky to survive it

    A motorcyclist was badly injured in a horrific chain-reaction crash that he captured on video on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

  • RNC blasts ‘election denier’ Hakeem Jeffries moments after he wins Democrat leadership

    The GOP branded Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, an "election denier" just moments after he secured his position as Democratic Leader in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

  • Guess Which Major US City Most Residents Want To Leave ASAP?

    Nearly 25% of potential homebuyers nationwide are looking to move to an entirely different metro area than they’re in now, ditching pricey areas for more affordable markets, according to data issued by Redfin. What happened: With mortgage rates at 20-year highs, coupled with elevated home prices, would-be buyers are swapping cities to help lower living costs, the study says. Also read: Any Sign Of Relief In The Housing Markets? No, It Is Still Bad The following ten cities had the biggest net inf

  • Verdict in Trump Trial Could Come Down to Three Little Words

    NEW YORK — Despite all the talk of fancy apartments, free Mercedes-Benzes and cash flowing at Christmastime, the criminal tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s family business could come down to three mundane words: “in behalf of.” The company stands accused of doling out those off-the-books perks to several executives, who failed to pay taxes on them. The scheme’s architect — the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg — pleaded guilty and testified at trial. The

  • Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash

    Just before a midair collision that killed six at a Dallas air show, a group of historic fighter planes was told to fly ahead of a formation of bombers without any prior plan for coordinating altitude, according to a federal report released Wednesday. A P-63 Kingcobra fighter was banking left when it struck a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber behind the left wing during the Nov. 12 air show featuring World War II-era planes, the National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary findings.

  • Idaho police say first crime lab results received after student murders

    Authorities investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have started receiving results from forensic testing, a state police spokesperson said.

  • Thai temple left without monks after they all test positive for meth

    A Buddhist temple in Thailand’s Phetchabun province is now devoid of monks after every single one of them failed a drug test. Testing at the temple in Bung Sam Phan district took place on Monday. As a result, the men were stripped of their monkhoods and sent to a health clinic to begin drug rehabilitation, district official Boonlert Thintapthai told the AFP news agency.

  • On two fronts, Russians carry out engineering equipment of defence line General Staff report

    Russians are carrying out engineering equipment for the defence line in order to restrain the advance of Ukrainian troops on the Svatove and Lyman fronts. Source: Evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, on 1 December Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's defence forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Bilohorivka, Yako

  • Connecticut woman sentenced to year in jail for voyeurism

    A wealthy Connecticut woman whose criminal case file was sealed from public view was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail for secretly recording three people, including a minor, in a manner involving sexual desire. Hadley Palmer, 54, of Greenwich, was led out of the state courtroom in Stamford in handcuffs by judicial marshals. Judge John Blawie, who sealed Palmer's case file earlier this year over objections by the The Associated Press, ordered that the file remain sealed Tuesday, keeping the specifics of the charges included in an arrest warrant shielded from public view.