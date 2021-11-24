Dutch set to impose stricter COVID-19 curbs by Friday

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch government will announce on Friday new measures to fight a record surge in coronavirus infections that is putting pressure on hospitals, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

Although some 85% of the adult Dutch population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, new cases jumped almost 40% in the past week to 154,000, official data showed on Tuesday.

"The infection rate is higher than ever before", De Jonge said in a letter to parliament on Wednesday. "Hospital admissions keep exceeding expectations and we have not seen the worst yet."

He said the government's panel of health experts would provide fresh policy advice by Thursday and that a decision would follow on Friday.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital has hit levels not seen since early May, and experts have warned that hospitals will reach full capacity in little more than a week if the virus is not contained.

After ending most social distancing measures in late September, the Dutch government this month reintroduced mask-wearing and reimposed a partial lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/netherlands-impose-partial-lockdown-halt-covid-19-surge-media-2021-11-12, with bars and restaurants closing at 8 p.m., but so far without effect.

Plans to restrict access to many public places to people who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19 prompted three nights of rioting https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/dutch-pm-lashes-out-idiots-after-third-night-violence-2021-11-22 from last Friday and more than 170 people were arrested across the country.

