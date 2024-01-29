Netherlands to spend $94 million on artillery shells for Ukraine

The Netherlands has decided to allocate EUR 122 million ($132 million) towards further security assistance to Ukraine, the Dutch government announced on Jan. 29.

Specifically, EUR 87 million ($94 million) are earmarked for the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine. The Netherlands will also transfer EUR 25 million ($27 million) to the International Fund for Ukraine for weapon procurement.

Finally, the government will also allocate another EUR 10 million to enhance Ukraine's cybersecurity.

On Dec. 28, 2023, the commander of the Royal Netherlands Army, Gen. Martin Wijnen, said that Europe needs to prepare for a possible war with Russia.

