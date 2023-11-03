Netherlands to provide Ukraine with EUR 500 million in ammunition

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren has announced a commitment to supply Ukraine with EUR 500 million worth of ammunition by mid-2024, Dutch newspaper Het Parool reported on Nov. 3.

This pledge was made during Ollongren's two-day visit to Kyiv, where she emphasized the importance of maintaining a "constant flow of certain ammunition" to bolster the "persistence" of the Ukrainian military.

Ollongren highlighted the unwavering determination of Ukrainians, whether on the front lines, in cities, or within the government. She underscored the vital role of continued support for Ukraine.

The Dutch minister shared details of her visit to Kharkiv and Kyiv on November 2 via social media, where she held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine