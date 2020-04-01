The NetJobs Group (STO:NJOB) Share Price Is Down 90% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding NetJobs Group AB (publ) (STO:NJOB) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 90%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 58% in the last year. Even worse, it's down 25% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 14% in the same time.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

NetJobs Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years NetJobs Group saw its revenue shrink by 6.7% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price fall of 37% (per year, over five years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

OM:NJOB Income Statement April 1st 2020 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 5.5% in the twelve months, NetJobs Group shareholders did even worse, losing 58%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 36% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that NetJobs Group is showing 7 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are concerning...

