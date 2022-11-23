NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

It is hard to get excited after looking at NetLink NBN Trust's (SGX:CJLU) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.0% over the past three months. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to NetLink NBN Trust's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NetLink NBN Trust is:

3.9% = S$106m ÷ S$2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

NetLink NBN Trust's Earnings Growth And 3.9% ROE

At first glance, NetLink NBN Trust's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 12%. NetLink NBN Trust was still able to see a decent net income growth of 6.5% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that NetLink NBN Trust's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CJLU worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CJLU is currently mispriced by the market.

Is NetLink NBN Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The really high three-year median payout ratio of 223% for NetLink NBN Trust suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. Still the company's earnings have grown respectably. That being said, the high payout ratio could be worth keeping an eye on in case the company is unable to keep up its current growth momentum.

Besides, NetLink NBN Trust has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 207%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that NetLink NBN Trust's future ROE will be 4.1% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, NetLink NBN Trust's performance is quite a big let-down. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, its ROE and earnings retention is quite poor. So while the company has managed to grow its earnings in spite of this, we are unconvinced if this growth could extend, specially during troubled times. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

