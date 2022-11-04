NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.0262

The board of NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 2.3% on the 30th of November to SGD0.0262, up from last year's comparable payment of SGD0.0256. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 5.8%.

NetLink NBN Trust Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 189% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.08%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 192%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

NetLink NBN Trust Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.0462 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.0514. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.7% per annum over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

NetLink NBN Trust May Have Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that NetLink NBN Trust has been growing its earnings per share at 9.7% a year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. Strong earnings growth means NetLink NBN Trust has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for NetLink NBN Trust that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

