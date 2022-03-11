Netrebko? Nyet; star soprano cancels Opera Naples date set for May 18

Anna Netrebko

Diva Anna Netrebko has cancelled her May 18 appearance for Opera Naples with her husband, tenor Yusif Eyvazov.

The high profile Russian soprano was reported to have withdrawn from all upcoming performances; the first one on her website now is for May 25. She has also been withdrawn from her role as "Turandot" at the Metropolitan Opera after refusing to distance herself from Vladimir Putin, Russian leader who ordered troops to invade neighboring Ukraine.

There have been cancellations or withdrawals at the Bayerische Staatsoper, Opernhaus Zürich and LaScala as well.

The opera superstar had already postponed her appearance at Arthrex One in Naples, originally scheduled for Jan. 7.

A statement released by Opera Naples Executive Director Sondra Quinn said its staff would contact patrons who had already purchased tickets to discuss transfer options.

Those include an exchange that will allow patrons to move their tickets to any of the eight performances at the upcoming Festival Under the Stars that began March 11. Alternatively they can be used as a credit for the 2022-23 season. Those who wish may also ask that their ticket price be used as a donation.

To make arrangements, patrons can contact the Opera Naples Box Office at 239-963-9050 or info@operanaples.org.

