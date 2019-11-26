Netrounds to Provide Automated Active Assurance for Rakuten Mobile's Telco Cloud

LULEÅ, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Netrounds today announced that it will deploy its automated active service assurance solution in Rakuten Mobile's cloud-native network across Japan. The solution helps Rakuten Mobile to guarantee quality of services with cost-efficient network operations.

Rakuten Mobile, Japan's newest network operator, has leveraged its expertise in virtualization and container technologies to build a revolutionary mobile network architecture that is fully virtualized, automated and 5G-ready.

In order to achieve such a breakthrough, Rakuten Mobile selected a few strategic software vendors to build a true end-to-end, cloud-native network in less than 12 months. Netrounds, with its programmable active testing and assurance solution, allows Rakuten Mobile to automate service assurance processes through the entire service lifecycle, from service activation testing and continuous active monitoring to automated troubleshooting.

"We have been preaching automated active assurance since 2015, and it is a true honor for Netrounds to take a critical role in assuring the quality in the world's most advanced and modern network at Rakuten Mobile," said Mats Nordlund, CEO & Co-Founder, Netrounds. "Rakuten Mobile's choice demonstrates that our software platform handles the scale and meets the requirements for emerging virtualized and programmable networks, such as 5G."

Netrounds software-only solution is well aligned with Rakuten Mobile's telco cloud initiatives as it delivers:

Zero-touch execution of testing, monitoring and troubleshooting of network services.

Multi-domain traffic generation that mimics the behavior of customers.

Lightweight, software-based Test Agents covering all domains from the network edge to the cloud.

Fully automated and orchestrated solution allowing deployments at scale.

With Netrounds, Rakuten Mobile will be able to:

Ensure that the mobile backhaul performs optimally all the way from the central data centers to the radio sites.

Isolate problems on the data plane path across the mobile backhaul for quick problem resolution.

Deliver a perfect handover experience by measuring inter-data-center performance.

"We are pleased to leverage Netrounds' technology to help us automate the service assurance process in which guarantees our customers' quality of experience," said Tareq Amin, Chief Technology Officer, Rakuten Mobile.

About Netrounds

Netrounds provides a software-based and fully automatable solution for active network testing and monitoring with unmatched measurement capabilities across physical and multi-cloud network environments. Netrounds is easily deployed at any location from the public cloud to campus sites, measuring metrics that matter for customers, from Layer 1 to Layer 7. Netrounds is used by hundreds of network operators, service providers and enterprises worldwide. For further information, please visit www.netrounds.com.

Contact:

Natasha Koskenniemi

Director, Marketing

natasha.koskenniemi(at)netrounds.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/netrounds/r/netrounds-to-provide-automated-active-assurance-for-rakuten-mobile-s-telco-cloud,c2957308

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netrounds-to-provide-automated-active-assurance-for-rakuten-mobiles-telco-cloud-300965400.html

SOURCE Netrounds