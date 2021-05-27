Nets' DeAndre Jordan named ambassador of plant-based eggless egg company

NEW YORK — DeAndre Jordan is taking his plant-based lifestyle to the next level.

The Brooklyn Nets center has been named an ambassador of the cutting-edge, eggless egg brand, Just Egg, from Eat Just, Inc.

With the new gig, Jordan will extol the virtues of the award-winning company which touts itself as a delicious vegan product that’s better for bodies and better for the planet.

The San Francisco-based company couldn’t have picked a better person to be one of their first professional athlete spokespersons. The NBA MVP and Olympic gold medalist is an ardent adapter of plant-based food innovations, and will launch a new culinary series, “Cooking Clean,” on May 30.

“I started my plant-based journey three years ago and haven’t looked back,” Jordan said. “As a professional athlete and a parent, I’m constantly thinking about ways to nourish my body and enhance my performance, while also balancing a healthy, mindful lifestyle at home.”

“Whether at home or on the road, my morning always starts with a healthy, high-protein breakfast that keeps me going throughout the day. I’m proud to join the Eat Just team as an ambassador and to share the JUST Egg love with my friends and family,” he continued.

Over the last two years, Eat Just has been shaking up the fast-growing plant-based food industry introducing its pourable Just Egg and folded Just Egg products as a guilt-free, eco-friendly, egg substitute.

Made entirely from plants — with mung bean as the primary source and turmeric added for color — the company’s production of the chicken egg-tasting products uses 98% less water, emits 93% less CO2, and uses 86% less land than conventional animal sources.

Through his partnership with Eat Just, Inc., Jordan will produce original content and unique engagement opportunities to raise awareness about the brand with his fans throughout the 2021-2022 basketball season.

The 32-year-old Houston native kicked off his ambassadorship by sharing his morning ritual in a lighthearted cooking video.

“As a former college athlete, I have a deep admiration and appreciation for the work that professional athletes put into their sport which starts with how they treat their bodies,” Eat Just CEO and co-founder Josh Tetrick said Wednesday. “I’m proud to share the same commitment to eating a healthier plant-based diet, while also making our communities stronger and our planet more sustainable.”

Jordan will use the products on episodes of “Cooking Clean,” which will air on Players TV, an athlete-owned lifestyle TV network and media company. On two episodes, he will prepare a veggie omelet with Brooklyn-based chef and restaurateur, Chef Latisha Daring and a kimchi fried rice dish with plant-based influencer and blogger Joanne Molinaro, The Korean Vegan.