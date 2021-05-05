Nets’ Joe Tsai, Yahoo Founder Jerry Yang and More Launch $250 Million Initiative to Fight Hate

Thy Nguyen
·3 min read

Several influential business leaders have recently started a $250 million initiative dedicated to serving 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the nation.

Members of The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)launched the initiative on Monday. According to its organizers, the initiative is the “largest-ever philanthropic effort to support the AAPI community,”Reuters reported.

In the last five years, TAAF’s board members have contributed around $125 million. The nonprofit organization was founded by prominent leaders of the AAPI community, including Joe Tsai, Joseph Bae, Li Lu, Peng Zhao, Sheila Lirio Marcelo and Jonathan Greenblatt. Founding Advisory Council members include Daniel Dae Kim, Lisa Ling, Condoleezza Rice, Jeremy Lin and more.

The organization also strives to unite AAPI communities by coming together and building a foundation that will develop the representation and advocacy of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Another aim of the organization is to "reshape the public's understanding of the unique challenges that Asian-Americans have faced throughout history," according to the New York Times.


“We created TAAF to stand up for the 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders living in this country and help bring us all together in the fight for our own prosperity," Sonal Shah, TAAF's president, stated. "TAAF wants to strengthen and build power for AAPIs, particularly as we face an exponential increase in hate and violence."

The organization's recently launched initiative will focus on three main areas: data and research, anti-hate and education. It will aid organizations that strive to create safer spaces for AAPI communities by improving defense solutions and hate crime tracking. It will also help in developing school curriculums that accurately portray the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

"I feel that one plus one equals unlimited potential, and that's what really makes America powerful,” said Li Lu, Board Chair of TAAF. “As a Chinese American, I know when we leverage the strengths of everyone we create belonging and a future fueled by innovation, growth and opportunity."

TAAF is calling on business and philanthropic leaders to take part in its AAPI Giving Challenge, which "encourages funders to support AAPI organizations and causes through both financial and non-financial means."

Several investments in AAPI communities have already been made by TAAF, such as the distribution of $1 million grants to Stop AAPI Hate, the Asian Americans Advancing Justice Coalition (AAJC) and the National Asian American Women's Forum (NAPAWF).

On May 3, TAAF released a launch video narrated by Ling and Kim and produced by Brad Jenkins of Enfranchisement Productions to introduce the organization.


"The Asian American Foundation has come together to support Asian American Leaders who know how to make change," the video's description states.

"We will serve 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the pursuit of belonging and prosperity. Our story is America’s story. Join us."

Featured Image via Bloomberg Markets and Finance (left), RISE (right; (CC BY 2.0))

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

SF's Famous Turtle Tower Restaurant Robbed During the Day, Police Respond 2 Hours Later

Taiwanese Singer, Actor Alien Huang Passes Away at 36

Yo-Yo Ma Gives Impromptu Concert After Getting Second Vaccine Dose in Massachusetts

‘F*ck Off Back to the Country You Came From’: Filipino Nurse in Australia Gets Racist Letter in Mail

Recommended Stories

  • 'Bamboo Ceiling' author: 'Asians have been invisible’ for too long

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Jane Hyun, the author of "Breaking the Bamboo Ceiling: Career Strategies for Asians,” points out that Asians still face immense difficulty breaking into management roles,

  • Asian-American business leaders launch $250M effort to fight hate

    Prominent Asian-American business leaders launched a $250 million initiative on Monday to support an array of Asian American and Pacific Islander causes, vowing to create a national infrastructure for a community that has faced an increasing number of racial attacks. The Asian American Foundation will invest its initial funding - described by organizers as the largest-ever philanthropic effort to support the AAPI community - in three key areas: anti-hate programs, education, and data and research. The foundation's board, which has committed $125 million over five years, is chaired by Li Lu, founder of hedge fund Himalaya Capital, and includes billionaires Jerry Yang, the co-founder of Yahoo, and Joseph Tsai, co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding, among other executives.

  • Record $125M donation goes to AAPI causes as hate crimes surge

    The historic sum is the largest commitment ever made by Asian Americans to their own community.

  • 'I know a con game when I see it': Al Sharpton calls for release of Andrew Brown Jr. bodycam at funeral

    Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy Monday at a funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., a North Carolina man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies last month.

  • Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics

    Japan is considering extending a coronavirus spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics. Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, three sources told Reuters. The Yomiuri Newspaper earlier reported that an extension of the state of emergency was likely.

  • Rick Santorum Tells CNN’s Chris Cuomo He “Misspoke” In Remarks About Native Americans; Don Lemon Says Interview Made Him “Furious”

    Rick Santorum said that he “misspoke” when he told a conservative youth conference that there was “nothing here” at the founding of the United States. On Monday, Chris Cuomo asked Santorum about the comments, saying that “it seemed like you were trying to erase diversity in the interest of some white Christian right.” “Just to […]

  • How Indian Americans Got the President’s Ear

    After years of trying to build influence, the Indian American political world is starting to feel a sense of actual power and clout in the new administration.

  • Chinese rocket falling back to Earth

    Last week, China launched a rocket and expected to have a controlled reentry in the ocean. The rocket’s core could rain debris on New York, Madrid or Beijing in the next few days.

  • Warriors observations: What we learned in 108-103 loss to Pelicans

    Steph Curry dropped in another 37 points, but the Warriors ran out of gas in the fourth and lost to the Pelicans.

  • This blowout Bose sale has massive discounts on earbuds, sound systems and more

    Low, low prices and free shipping too. How's that sound?

  • OncoSec Aims to Treat Cancer with what the Body Makes Naturally — IL-12

    There’s no arguing that immunotherapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors have drastically improved cancer patients’ chances for survival. Checkpoint inhibitors are the most widely used immunotherapy and work by amplifying the immune system’s ability to fight cancer, with some remarkable success. However, the biotech company OncoSec (NASDAQ: ONCS) believes that the power of immunotherapies has yet to be fully realized. Checkpoint inhibitors are intended to “block the off-switch” to the body’s T-cells to allow such cells to destroy cancers. Although it seems they’re most effective in “hot” or T-cell inflamed tumors, which have already been identified by the immune system as a target, as opposed to “cold” or immunologically devoid tumors that have not provoked an immune response. Here’s where OncoSec’s DNA gene transfer technology, TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid), comes in. “TAVO takes cold tumors, turns them hot and leverages drugs like Keytruda that allow T-cells to uncover and attack tumor cells. Keytruda is an important and effective drug that unfortunately tends to not help patients with cold tumors,” mentioned Daniel O’Connor, OncoSec’s president and CEO. Battling Cancer from the Inside TAVO produces a protein that our immune system naturally makes, but is often in short supply in patients with cancer — IL-12. So, instead of using external treatments such as cytotoxic agents, the company’s technology induces local expression of IL-12 by injecting a DNA-encodable version of it directly into the cancerous tumor as treatment — turning cancer cells into “mini IL-12 factories,” which then turn cold tumors into hot tumors. This local effect often yields a whole body anti-cancer immune reaction generating responses in the treated and untreated or distant tumors. This treatment is delivered via intratumoral gene electrotransfer, an easy-to-perform, noninvasive, nontoxic procedure with few side effects. “The issue is not what you do but how you do it. With TAVO, what we’re doing is delivering the medicine where it’s needed. It goes into the tumor, it stays in the tumor, and the drug does not circulate. Yet the resulting immunity that you get is a whole-body systemic response, just like with a vaccination,” Dr. Alain Algazi commented during OncoSec’s presentation at Benzinga’s biotech conference in March. In early January, OncoSec announced that its first patients were dosed as part of a Phase 2 trial to treat neoadjuvant advanced melanoma. As a reminder, OncoSec’s lead program is its registration-directed anti-PD-1 checkpoint refractory metastatic melanoma Phase 2b KEYNOTE-695, trial in combination with Merck’s Keytruda, and the trial was fully enrolled in December 2020. OncoSec presented positive KEYNOTE-695 interim data at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in November 2020 where an interim investigator assessed a 30% overall response rate and a 6% complete response rate in the first 54 patients. About the Company OncoSec Medical is a biotech company developing new technologies to stimulate the body’s immune system into targeting and fighting off cancer. Through its proprietary DNA gene transfer technology, OncoSec seeks to deliver safer and more effective cancer treatments that can provide long-term benefits for patients who have limited or no available treatment options. Read more about TAVO and OncoSec at https://oncosec.com/. OncoSec is a partner of Benzinga. The information in this article does not represent the investment advice of Benzinga or its writers. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPDS Biotech Advances the Fight Against Cancer with its Versamune® PlatformFrom Clean Air to Clean Water, BioLargo Aims to be a Leader in Cleantech© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Capri, Italy's blue island, emerges from the pandemic blues

    Capri's world has always been blue - the color of the water surrounding the Mediterranean island, many of its fishing boats and, most famously, the light in its Blue Grotto. Now, the glamorous tourist destination with magnificent mansions, classy restaurants and world class shopping is hoping to shake off the pandemic blues after a year of on-and-off closures that have depressed the economy. "I can sense a positive spirit, a spirit of recovery," said Paolo Federico, general manager of the five-star Punta Tragara hotel.

  • Albuquerque Police Ask for Help Identifying Man Who Beat Down Asian Massage Therapist

    Albuquerque police are looking to identify a man who spewed racial slurs while assaulting a massage therapist last year after she refused to give him a massage. The incident happened in December 2020 when the man walked into a massage parlor in Northeast Albuquerque without wearing a mask, according to KOB4. The man started physically and verbally attacking the massage therapist when she refused to give him a massage.

  • Asian Americans are the least likely to hold elected office

    Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are the fastest growing demographic. But they account for less than 1 percent of all elected leaders.

  • Sean Penn and Wife Leila George Have a Date Night at VAX Live Event Taping

    Sean Penn introduced Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who performed two songs, during the taping of Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

  • Sikh Community Demands Hammer Attack in NYC Hotel to Be Investigated as Hate Crime

    The South Asian and Sikh communities in New York are speaking out against anti-Asian hate after an Indian man was attacked with a hammer inside a Brooklyn hotel last Monday. Surveillance video at the Quality Inn in Brownsville captured a man hitting Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, in the head with a hammer on April 26, CBSNewYork reported. Ahluwalia, a Sikh man who works as the operations manager of the hotel, confronted a man who was yelling at him and the front desk staff.

  • Former NY Assembly Speaker Silver released on furlough

    Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been released from a federal prison on furlough while he awaits potential placement to home confinement.

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • Germany announces bust of 'one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms'

    German prosecutors announced Monday that they have dismantled the child pornography platform "Boystown" and arrested three alleged site administrators and one extremely active German user. With more than 400,000 registered members, "Boystown" was "one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms," prosecutors said. Prosecutors in Frankfurt and Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office said the three German administrators were arrested in mid-April. Police then shut down the platform. The unidentified alleged site administrators — aged 40, 49, 58 — helped pedophiles spread child pornography while evading law enforcement, prosecutors say, and the site included "images of most severe sexual abuse of toddlers" among other vile pornography. The 58-year-old administrator was arrested in Paraguay and the 64-year-old super-user from Hamburg allegedly uploaded more than 3,500 posts to the site. The bust stemmed from a multinational investigation involving Europol, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the U.S., and Canada. More stories from theweek.comBiden's self-imposed ceiling5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesFox News' Tucker Carlson is on the warpath against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

  • Robert Griffin III wants to mentor 49ers draft pick Trey Lance

    Free agent QB Robert Griffin III wants to mentor 49ers draft pick Trey Lance.