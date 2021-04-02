Nets’ Kevin Durant ‘sorry’ public saw language he used against Michael Rapaport

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant has apologized for the language he used in direct messages to actor Michael Rapaport, which Rappaport exposed on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used,” Durant said in a Zoom conference call with reporters on Thursday. “That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”

Durant ripped Rapaport with an expletive-laden series of messages on Instagram, including a challenge to fight him outside of the Catch Steak location on the corner of 17th Street and 9th Avenue. The exchange occurred after Rapaport wrote on Twitter that Durant “seemed deeply in his feelings” after an interview with the NBA on TNT anchors.

Durant called Rapaport a “b----,” referred to Charles Barkley as Rapaport’s baby daddy who needed to be better at his job and said he would spit in Rapaport’s face when he saw him next.

Some of his words have been categorized as misogynistic. Durant also mentioned Rapaport’s wife, which appeared to be the breaking point.

Rapaport screenshot the messages and posted them publicly on Instagram and Twitter, which revealed the back and forth between the two began on Dec. 23.

“I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rappaport tweeted with the photos. “The (snake emoji) himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP”