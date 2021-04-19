NetScout Systems Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of NetScout Systems (NAS:NTCT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $28.87 per share and the market cap of $2.1 billion, NetScout Systems stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for NetScout Systems is shown in the chart below.





Because NetScout Systems is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. NetScout Systems has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.93, which which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of NetScout Systems is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of NetScout Systems is fair. This is the debt and cash of NetScout Systems over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. NetScout Systems has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $847.2 million and earnings of $0.2 a share. Its operating margin of 4.24% in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks NetScout Systems's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of NetScout Systems over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of NetScout Systems is -1.7%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -8.3%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, NetScout Systems's ROIC was 1.09, while its WACC came in at 4.75. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of NetScout Systems is shown below:

To conclude, NetScout Systems (NAS:NTCT, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about NetScout Systems stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

