Nettie Davis, Charles Penson plead not guilty after first court appearance

Oct. 15—TUPELO — Nettie Davis, a longtime member of the Tupelo City Council, and Charles Penson, a leader in the local Democratic Party, have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of violating state election laws.

In their first court appearance, Davis and Penson on Friday were officially arraigned and informed of their indictment in Lee County Circuit Court. Circuit Judge John White told the two defendants of the charges brought against them and said they were being released of their own recognizance. That means they won't have to post any bond to secure their release.

Davis told members of the media after the arraignment that she has long worked to advance voting rights for all citizens in the community and has been a liaison between several candidates running for office and Tupelo citizens — including the man who is prosecuting her.

"I have helped a lot of people in this community including John Weddle when he ran for district attorney," Davis said. "He came and asked me to help him in the community. Some of the people who have been helping me, I got them to go from door to door along with me and walked and asked people to vote for him."

Penson told members of the press that he was honored to be standing beside Davis, a longtime civil rights champion, because the two of them share similar philosophies on the importance of voter education and voter registration in the area.

"Quite frankly, I was surprised to hear about this law that supposedly we have violated," Penson said. It's an obscure law. Nobody knew anything about it until it came out in the newspaper. Immediately when we found that there was such a law and we could conceivably be in violation of it, we shut our operation down."

The Mississippi statute the two are accused of violating makes it illegal for anyone to "put up or in any way offer any prize, cash award or other item of value to be raffled, drawn for, played for or contested for in order to encourage a person to vote or to refrain from voting in any election."

The charges against Davis stem from a rally conducted before Tupelo municipal elections where she asked people to donate money for cash prizes that would be raffled off to people who voted in the election. Davis in the video never told the crowd who to vote for.

The charges against Penson are linked to a post on social media that he made, where he said that local ministers were encouraging people to vote through financial incentives.

The charges lodged against Davis and Penson are only misdemeanors and carry no possibility of jail time. Instead, both could face maximum fines of $5,000 if convicted, and Davis could be removed from office.

Weddle declined to comment in detail on the charges officially laid out in the indictment and said he believes everything is "self-explanatory."

When asked if his prosecution of two longtime leaders in the Black community and the Democratic Party is political — as some have alleged — Weddle said that accusation is not worth commenting on.

Judge White said that the next court appearance for Davis and Penson will be on Jan. 24, 2022, but they could appear in court whenever the prosecution and their defense agree on a time and date.

