Nettie Davis criminal charges headed to jury trial

Jul. 23—TUPELO — With her elected post on the line, a pair of rulings by Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk has cleared the way for City Councilwoman Nettie Davis to face a trial before a jury of her peers on misdemeanor criminal charges.

In an order dated Tuesday, Funderburk denied a motion brought by Davis asking that her criminal charges of participating in an illegal election lottery be dismissed.

The circuit judge on the same day denied a motion brought by the Office of District Attorney John Weddle requesting that Davis face a bench trial with a judge deciding the verdict, not an 12-person jury.

In a brief order denying the district attorney's motion, Funderburk ruled that Mississippi's constitution guarantees the right to a jury trial for anyone criminally charged by indictment.

Funderburk ruled the same way on identical motions involving Charles Penson, a local minister and political operative who faces the same misdemeanor charges of proposing or conducting an unlawful lottery as a voting incentive.

Weddle told the Daily Journal he's now trying to get a trial scheduled for Davis.

"We're going to have to see what dates Judge Funderburk has available, and then we'll go from there," Weddle said.

The circuit court judge issued a longer order dealing with the motions of Davis and Penson to dismiss. Jim Waide, a criminal defense attorney representing both defendants, had argued that the law used to charge them is unconstitutional.

Davis faces charges that she violated a law that prohibits "offer[ing] any prize, cash award or other item of value to be raffled, drawn for, played for or contested for in order to encourage a person to vote or to refrain from voting in any election."

Several days before Tupelo's municipal general election in June, Davis solicited donations for a raffle intended to award cash prizes to people who voted in the general election. Davis has said the raffle never occurred.

Waide had argued that the offer of money in these circumstances should be regarded as political speech and that a prohibition on election lotteries therefore violates the constitutional guarantee of free speech.

However, Funderburk ruled that the state law in question serves a "compelling interest in preserving the integrity of elections."

The charges lodged against Davis and Penson are only misdemeanors and carry no possibility of jail time. Instead, both could face maximum fines of $5,000 if convicted.

However, a conviction would trigger the removal of Davis from her elected office on the Tupelo City Council.

