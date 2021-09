Sep. 18—OXFORD — A Lee County man has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman in Oxford.

The victim reported the assault to Oxford police on Sept. 7. The investigation identified the suspect as Antonio Hankins, 34, of Nettleton. He was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with one count of sexual battery.

During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $15,000.

Authorities say this is still an ongoing investigation.

