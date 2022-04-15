Nettleton man charged with drug possession

Apr. 14—TUPELO — A man toting both drugs and paraphernalia in his footwear has found himself behind bars.

A Lee County deputy sheriff responded to a County Road 870 residence about some stolen property. Among the items stolen were jumper cables. As the deputy was leaving, he spotted a white male walking along Highway 371 at County Road 878 and carrying jumper cables.

The deputies stopped the man, who said he got the cables "from anther person."

During a safety check, the deputy found two knives in the man's pockets. When asked if he had any illegal narcotics on him, he admitted he had methamphetamine and a pipe in his boots.

The deputy looked and found a glass pipe and suspected methamphetamine in his right boot.

Gary Kemp, 48, of Carolina Road, Nettleton, was arrested and charged with possession of a methamphetamine. During his initial appearance, bond was set at $1,000.

