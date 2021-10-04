Nettleton man charged with fatal car-motorcycle wreck

Oct. 4—TUPELO — An Itawamba County man has been charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a fatal accident Friday night.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee, James A Wilson, 23, of Nettleton, was driving west on Highway 6 outside of Nettleton around 9 p.m. Oct. 1. Michael Wade Lambert, 56, of Okolona, was headed east on a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The vehicles collided and both came to rest in the eastbound lane.

Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Wilson reportedly fled the scene on foot but was later captured. He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:36 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with aggravated driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

He remained in jail Monday morning awaiting his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court for the setting of bond.

william.moore@djournal.com