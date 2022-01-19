Nettleton woman charged with Tupelo assault

Jan. 18—TUPELO — A woman has been charged with felonious assault following a Friday afternoon altercation not far from Crosstown.

Tupelo police responded to the area of South Gloster and Carnation streets at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 for a reported a stabbing. The adult male victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room where he was treated for lacerations to his neck. Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald described the injuries as serious, but not thought to be life-threatening.

The victim said his attacker was an adult female who fled the scene prior to officers showing up. A police dog was used to track the suspect into a nearby wooded area where she was arrested without incident.

Jennifer Riggs, 48, of Nettleton, was charged with aggravated assault. McDougald described the victim and Riggs as acquaintances.

During her Monday initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set her bond at $100,000.

william.moore@djournal.com