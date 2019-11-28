A network of cables at the bottom of the ocean is helping scientists detect earthquakes

A network of deep-sea cables near Monterey Bay, California, is helping researchers detect seismic activity at the bottom of the ocean.

Researchers used the cables to record a 3.5-magnitude earthquake in Gilroy, California.

They also used them to discover a new fault system near the San Andreas Fault, which runs along the California coast.

The technology could eventually be used to map fault lines in uncharted areas.

Nearly 3,000 feet below the surface of Monterey Bay, a network of deep sea cables helps scientists to study marine life.

Spanning 32 miles across the floor of the Pacific Ocean, the cables record sounds like the high-pitched squeal of a dolphin or the deep moans of a humpback whale. They also capture the emission of light from undersea organisms like poisonous algae.

But a team of researchers from Rice University and the University of California, Berkeley, have discovered another use for the network: recording underwater earthquakes.

Last year, the researchers conducted a four-day experiment using 12 miles of the cable network to study the motion of the seafloor. The results of that experiment appear in a new paper in the journal Science published on November 28.

The researchers reveal that they detected a 3.5-magnitude earthquake in Gilroy, a city in Northern California, in March 2018. They also discovered a new fault system at the bottom of the ocean. The technology could eventually help them map fault lines in areas where scientists know very little about seismic activity on the ocean floor.

"It's kind of like streetlamps shining light on an area of the seafloor," Nate Lindsey, the paper's lead author, told Business Insider. "There's a lot of potential to go and do this in an area where it makes a difference."

Researchers discovered a new fault system underwater

Before the researchers conducted their experiment at sea, they tested their technology on land using underground fiber-optic cables from the US Department of Energy, which funded the project. The cables stretch 13,000 miles below ground in Sacramento, California, but the researchers only used 14 miles for their experiment.

To start, they attached a device to the end of the cables that shoots out bursts of light. When the ground moves, it places a strain on the cables that scatters the light and sends it hurtling back toward the device. These light waves can be measured to determine the magnitude of an earthquake.

After six months of experimenting on land, the researchers moved their technology underwater. They partnered with the Monterey Accelerated Research System (MARS), which operates a network of undersea fiber-optic cables. Every year, the cables need to be taken offline for maintenance, giving the researchers a brief window to test their technology.

For their experiment, the researchers used a portion of the cables that stretches from Moss Landing, a small fishing village off the coast of Monterey Bay, to Soq uel Canyon, an offshore marine protected area.

