New network outage plagues mobile operator Kyivstar

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar is grappling with another network outage, as users in southern and western Ukraine faced connectivity and internet disruptions on Dec. 20.

Kyivstar customers took to social media platforms to voice their concerns, prompting the company to acknowledge these technical difficulties in specific oblasts.

Read also: Kyivstar still experiencing network problems after hacker attack, says CEO

Concerns regarding communication services were prominently highlighted on Facebook in the morning, with users reporting issues related to voice communication and the functionality of Kyivstar's mobile application. The affected areas primarily included cities in Ukraine's western and southern regions.

Read also: Kyivstar provides updates on service restoration efforts

"We are doing everything possible to resolve the technical issues as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement responding to these concerns.

The company did not say whether this disruption was related to a recent Dec. 12 cyberattack on the operator’s network, which took down Kyivstar connectivity for several days, including telecom and internet services.

Russian hackers associated with the Suntsepiok group, a unit associated with Russian military intelligence (GRU), claimed responsibility for the attack.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine