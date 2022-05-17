Network of Russian agents who helped sabotage and reconnaissance group in Mykolaiv revealed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — TUESDAY, 17 MAY 2022, 17:45

The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it has neutralised a network of Russian Federation agents who ensured the infiltration of the aggressors’ sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Mykolaiv.

Source: SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko

Quote: "It has been established that the intelligence group was set up by a resident under the supervision of a general of the Russian occupation forces. It consisted of 5 locals."

Details: The agency group consisted of women - former Ukrainian military personnel from units stationed in the region.

To obtain classified information, including the positions of Ukrainian units, the riminals tried to exploit current military personnel. They asked for secret information allegedly in friendly conversations.

According to the curator's instructions, the agents also collected information on the socio-political situation in the region and the consequences of the aggressors’ missile strikes on Mykolaiv.

According to Dekhtiarenko, after the "successful" performance of their tasks, some agents had to be evacuated to Crimea, others - were promised leading positions in the event of the Mykolaiv region being occupied.

Active members of the invaders’ group were detained during investigative and operational actions in the regional centre.

During searches of their places of residence law enforcement found:

▪️means of communication,

▪️flash drives with evidence of subversive activity,

▪️money allocated for the activities of the occupiers' sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The detainees have now been informed that they are suspected of treason. The issue of custodial detention is currently being decided.

"Urgent measures are being taken to locate, detain and prosecute other people involved in the activities of the Russian intelligence group," the SSU spokesman added.